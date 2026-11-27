A Saskatoon developer created a video game based on the city's seven overpass strikes. The game lets players drive a semi with oversized cargo and face fictional repair bills.

A new video game has Saskatoon talking, and no, it's not Grand Theft Auto. Instead, it takes aim at the city's recurring overpass strikes. In Bridge Strike, players drive a semi hauling oversized cargo, including excavators and grain bins, while navigating traffic and watching for low-clearance overpasses.

If an overpass is hit, the player is shown a fictional bill for repair costs charged to the City of Saskatoon. The game draws on real incidents in Saskatoon, with seven levels based on overpasses that have been struck. Game creator Sergio Dominguez, who has a background in web development, said the idea came after the first few overpass strikes.

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"I had a prototype kind of built, but I never finished it," he said. When the sixth overpass was struck in October because of an oversized load, Dominguez was inspired to finish the game.

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"I was like, okay, I need to finish it, and I'm only going to release it if there's another strike," he said. When Saskatoon saw its seventh overpass strike involving an oversized load last week, he decided it was time to release the game. A Saskatoon man has turned the city's recurring overpass strikes into a video game. The story was reported by Stacey Hein.

Game Based on Saskatoon Overpass Strikes

CTV News hit the streets to see what people thought of it.

"Give me my 1A, I just did it," Morgan Ferraton joked after successfully passing under the overpass in the game. "It's a little harder than I thought it was going to be, but it's fun," Kyla Isely said. "It's pretty good. It's not quite like a game I would typically play but, there's a lot of nice, polished items," said William Morrant, who works as a professional video game developer.

Dominguez said he doesn't have analytics but has seen more than 100,000 server requests. He hopes the game will raise awareness about the recurring overpass strikes.

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Raising Awareness Through Video Game

"I think overall, it should bring awareness that this situation should be taken a lot more seriously. I mean, we've gone to a point that it is comical that we've gotten so many overpass strikes," he said. The game has become a topic of conversation in Saskatoon, with residents sharing their experiences and reactions. The fictional repair bills shown in the game highlight the real costs associated with overpass strikes.

Dominguez's background in web development helped him create the game, which features realistic elements like oversized cargo and low-clearance overpasses. The seven levels are based on actual overpasses in Saskatoon that have been struck. The release of the game follows the seventh overpass strike in the city, which occurred last week. Dominguez had previously stated he would only release the game if another strike happened.

The game's popularity is evident from the more than 100,000 server requests it has received. Dominguez hopes it will encourage people to take the issue more seriously. Residents who played the game shared mixed reactions. Some found it challenging but fun, while others appreciated the polished elements.

Entertainment and Commentary on Issue

The game's humorous approach to a serious issue has resonated with many. Overall, Bridge Strike serves as both entertainment and a commentary on the recurring overpass strikes in Saskatoon. It aims to raise awareness and perhaps prompt action to prevent future incidents.