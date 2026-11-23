Gisele Pelicot says she was deeply shocked that nude photographs of her were used without consent to promote a psychoanalyst's essay, and she will pursue legal action against the publisher and author.

Gisele Pelicot said on Monday she was deeply shocked that nude photographs of her had been used without her consent to promote a psychoanalyst's essay on coercive control.

Pelicot, 73, became a global icon in the fight against sexual violence in 2024 during the trial that saw her former husband convicted of drugging and raping her and of recruiting 49 other men to rape her while she was unconscious. Pelicot said images from the most intimate part of her private life were being displayed and exploited for commercial purposes. She said she refuses to let her privacy become an advertising tool.

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Pelicot Pursues Legal Action Against Publisher

She said she would pursue legal action against the Tinbad publishing house and the author. Today I find myself once again humiliated, exposed and hurt, she said. As if the ordeal of the trial had not been enough. She told broadcaster BFMTV that she was deeply shocked by the use of the images.

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To promote an essay titled Emprises, les impasses d'une success story, which translates as Forms of Control: The Pitfalls of a Success Story, Tinbad sent some media nude photographs and graphic videos of Pelicot that her husband had taken, according to French weekly Le Canard Enchaine. AFP did not receive a copy of the book, written by psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris, nor any of its promotional materials. Tinbad apologized, describing the episode as an unfortunate communication error.

The publisher maintained that it had not sent any images of rape or any pornographic videos to the press, while not denying that nude photographs had been distributed. Prokhoris said she placed full responsibility for the inappropriate promotional campaign on her publisher. She said that her book's subject was not the so-called Pelicot affair but a critical examination of the notion of psychological control and domination.

Book Essay Questions Coercive Control Orthodoxy

According to the book's back-cover blurb, the essay calls for readers to think freely about the notion of coercive control, described as a cornerstone of #MeToo orthodoxy. These psychological situations, fundamentally ambiguous in nature, involve each of the parties in an equally responsible, though not symmetrical, way, it said. Tinbad said that no further print runs of the book would be produced beyond the 280 copies already in circulation.

The case remains a sensitive subject in France, where Pelicot's decision to waive anonymity during the 2024 trial turned her into a symbol in the fight against sexual violence. Her former husband was convicted and imprisoned, and the trial drew international attention to the issue of drugging and rape. Pelicot's statement on Monday marked another difficult chapter for her after the landmark verdict. She said the promotional use of the images had left her feeling exposed again.

The publisher's apology and Prokhoris's response did not satisfy Pelicot, who said she would take legal action. The dispute centers on how promotional materials for a book about psychological control came to include intimate images of a woman known worldwide for surviving sexual violence. The book's subject, according to its author, is a critical examination of coercive control rather than the Pelicot case itself.

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Publisher Halts Book Print Run After Controversy

The back-cover text argues for free thinking about a concept it says has become a cornerstone of #MeToo orthodoxy. Tinbad's decision to limit the book to the 280 copies already in circulation means no additional print runs will be produced. The publisher has not denied that nude photographs were distributed, though it disputes the characterization of the material sent to media. Pelicot, 73, has remained a prominent voice since the 2024 trial.

Her comments on Monday underscored her continued willingness to speak publicly about her privacy and her rights. If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety. The Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canada's website has links to helplines, support services and locations across Canada that offer sexual assault kits.

Indian Residential School Survivors Society crisis lines: +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066 (24/7). Toronto Rape Crisis Centre crisis line: +1 416 597 8808 (24/7). Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 (24/7). Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366.

Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 988 (24/7). Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre for current and former Canadian Armed Forces members: +1 844 750 1648. Read about your rights as a victim on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.