A new Rally Report reveals the gender gap in organized sports has doubled in two years. Local leaders in Greater Victoria implement free programs to retain girls in athletics.

Sports administrators in Greater Victoria are intensifying their efforts to recruit and retain girls in organized athletics following the release of a new national report. The data indicates that the participation gap between girls and boys has doubled in just two years, prompting immediate community responses to reverse the trend.

Rally Report Data Highlights Growing Gender Disparity

The latest Rally Report from Canadian Women and Sport reveals a stark contrast in weekly participation rates between genders. In 2026, only 61 per cent of girls reported playing organized sports weekly, while 71 per cent of boys participated. This represents a significant decline from 2024, when 63 per cent of girls and 68 per cent of boys were active. Consequently, the participation gap has widened from five percentage points to ten percentage points over this short period.

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Lakeside Soccer Association Launches Free Registration Initiative

Lakeside Soccer Association President Jeremy Mannall-Fretwell stated that he was not surprised by these findings, noting that the window to engage girls is narrowing rapidly. He compared the situation to a melting ice cube, emphasizing that if the program loses its female participants, it will be too late to recover them. Mannall-Fretwell stressed the urgency of addressing girls at ages six and seven to ensure they remain in sports until adulthood.

To combat this decline, the Lakeside Soccer Association will implement a free registration policy for girls in its U6 and U7 programs starting in January. This initiative targets new participants specifically, aiming to remove financial barriers to entry. The club previously offered a similar program which resulted in six free registrations, and officials hope this number will increase with the upcoming season.

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Cost And Competing Priorities Identified As Key Barriers

Stakeholders identify multiple factors driving girls away from organized sports as they age. Mannall-Fretwell explained that girls often prioritize academics or social connections with friends, whereas boys tend to be more independent in their play habits. The Rally Report supports these observations, citing cost as a major obstacle alongside competing life priorities for young women.

Jeremy Mannall-Fretwell also highlighted the importance of recruiting more female coaches to the Lakeside Soccer Association staff. He argued that women coaches provide a different perspective, communication style, and approach to development. This strategic shift aims to create a more welcoming environment that resonates with female athletes and addresses their specific needs.

Pacific Institute for Sport Education Expands Female-Focused Programs

In Saanich, the Pacific Institute for Sport Education (PISE) is addressing similar challenges through targeted grants and specialized programming. Stacey Lund, PISE's executive director of external relations and administration, noted a noticeable drop-off in female participation in summer camps as participants get older. To counter this, PISE has developed new opportunities specifically designed for girls and women.

These new initiatives include female-focused activities and ensure the presence of female coaching staff. PISE aims to deliver physical literacy education to people of all ages and abilities while maintaining its commitment to inclusivity. The organization believes that investing in youth sport provides the necessary push for children to succeed in life.

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Historical Context And Future Leadership Goals

Despite the recent narrowing gap, participation rates remain higher than they were prior to the pandemic. In 2020, only 50 per cent of girls reported weekly participation in organized sports. Canadian Women and Sport noted that this earlier data was collected in February, potentially before COVID-19 shutdowns impacted overall engagement levels.

Community leaders view sports participation as critical for developing future leaders. Stacey Lund emphasized that children are the future leaders who will carry communities forward. By ensuring equal access to physical education and sports, officials believe they are giving all youth the tools they need to build strong leadership skills and team-building abilities that last into adulthood.