Girls in Sport Summit Launches at 2024 Grey Cup to Boost Female Participation

The inaugural Girls in Sport Summit at the 2024 Grey Cup brought over 100 girls together for football and cheerleading camps to boost confidence and participation rates among young female athletes in Canada.

The inaugural Girls in Sport Summit took place in Calgary ahead of the 2024 Grey Cup, uniting over one hundred young girls for a day dedicated to football and cheerleading camps. This first-of-its-kind event aimed to foster leadership, confidence, and competence in participants, extending benefits beyond the playing field into their academic and professional futures. The summit served as a key part of the broader Grey Cup festivities, which continued with the championship game scheduled for the following day at the BMO Centre and Stampede Grounds.

Summit Drives Inclusion in Male-Dominated Sports

Jaime Bellows, role model engagement lead with the Girls Forward Foundation, stated that the organization's mission is anchored in the belief that life skills learned through athletics apply to classrooms and workspaces. Karen Dommett, executive director of the 2026 Grey Cup, emphasized that the goal is to change the narrative surrounding the Canadian Football League to show that it is not limited to a specific demographic. Dommett expressed hope that the girls would leave feeling connected and empowered, seeing themselves as included in the sporting community.

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Participants engaged in diverse activities, including cheerleading camps led by cheerleaders from several CFL teams inside the BMO Centre. Meanwhile, an outdoor turf at Stampede Grounds hosted various football drills, providing a space for girls to learn fundamental athletic skills. Shiloh Colmenares-Mickler, a 14-year-old cheerleader with nine years of experience, noted that while this was her first time participating in a football-specific camp, she believes sports are increasingly becoming a viable option for girls.

Addressing Drop-Out Rates and Building Confidence

The summit arrived just two days after a report from Canadian Women and Sport highlighted that four in ten girls are not playing any sports by the age of 16. Bellows explained that noticing such research helps organizations be intentional about programming, focusing on giving girls intentional experiences rather than just placing them in sports and hoping they remain engaged. The summit aimed to provide life skills, wellness abilities, and a sense of belonging to counter these drop-out trends.

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Many participants reported that the programs were excellent for building self-assurance and social skills. Eleven-year-old Abigail Hunt noted that being around peers improves socializing abilities, while 10-year-old Cailyn McFarlane added that performing in front of large audiences builds significant confidence. Both girls emphasized that these experiences help them feel more capable in their daily lives and interactions with others.

Olympic Pathways and Future Growth Strategies

Dommett highlighted the excitement surrounding the inclusion of female flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics, which creates a high-performance pathway. She noted that beyond elite competition, there will also be a recreational stream, showcasing the various levels at which girls can participate through partnerships with organizations like Football Alberta. This development supports efforts to open avenues for girls in sports that are traditionally male-dominated, ensuring broader access and involvement.

Colmenares-Mickler expressed that exploring different sports is important for mental and physical growth, helping young people discover their personalities and develop into confident adults. The summit also reflected the expertise of former athletes, as Dommett revealed that much of the Grey Cup leadership team is female-led. These leaders credited their own career developments to opportunities opened through sport, driving their desire to help the next generation.

2027 Grey Cup Host Regina Evaluates Summit Success

The future of the Girls in Sport Summit depends on the next host city, Regina, which will hold the 2027 Grey Cup. Dommett confirmed that the Regina team is currently observing this year's summit to assess its impact and determine if the event will return. The CFL has shown strong involvement in supporting the growth of girls' sports, indicating a sustained commitment to these initiatives regardless of the specific host city arrangements.

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As the 2024 Grey Cup festivities continue, the inaugural summit stands as a significant step toward encouraging female participation in football and cheerleading. By combining athletic training with life skills development, the event aims to inspire long-term engagement in sports among young Canadian girls.