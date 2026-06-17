Girl Abandoned by Parents Raised by Dogs in Ukraine

A 3-year-old girl named Oxana was abandoned by her parents in rural Ukraine and lived with a pack of dogs for nearly five years. She adopted their behavior, including sleeping on the floor and eating with her tongue. Oxana's intellectual development was impaired, and she remained comparable to a six-year-old even after years of therapy.

In rural Ukraine , a 3-year-old girl named Oxana was abandoned by her parents and lived with a pack of dogs for nearly five years. During this time, she learned to communicate with the dogs and adopted their behavior, including sleeping on the floor, moving on all fours, and eating with her tongue.

When she was finally discovered, Oxana was taken into institutional care and began a long process of rehabilitation. Despite making progress, Oxana's intellectual development was impaired, and she remained comparable to a six-year-old even after years of therapy. In her adulthood, Oxana spoke publicly about her experiences and expressed a desire to be treated like a normal human being, with a wish to reconnect with her family, particularly her biological mother.

Oxana's story highlights the importance of early human contact and socialization in a child's development





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Oxana Ukraine Abandoned Child Dogs Rehabilitation

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