Gildan shares plunge 25% after Q3 miss, full-year guidance cut

Gildan Activewear reported third-quarter results that fell short of expectations and lowered its full-year outlook, sending shares down 25 per cent.

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. plunged 25 per cent after the company reported third-quarter results that it said fell short of expectations and cut its full-year guidance.

The stock was down C$15.32 at C$45.12 in mid-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Montreal-based clothing company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said it earned US$259.4 million, or US$1.40 per diluted share, for its third quarter. That compares with a profit of US$120.2 million, or 80 cents US per diluted share, a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter totalled US$1.47 billion, up from US$910.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Also read Gildan Activewear Shares Plunge 25 Percent After Q3 Miss and Full-Year Guidance Cut

Gildan Cuts Full Year Guidance

On an adjusted basis, Gildan said it earned US$1.54 per diluted share from continuing operations in the latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$1.00 per diluted share a year ago. In its outlook for the full financial year, Gildan now expects revenue in the range of US$5.4 billion to US$5.5 billion. That is down from previous guidance for the low end of US$6 billion to US$6.2 billion.

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Adjusted diluted earnings per share are now expected in a range of US$3.70 to US$3.80. That compares with earlier guidance for US$4.65 to US$4.75. The disappointing results and reduced guidance prompted a sharp selloff in Gildan shares. Diana Avigdor, vice-president and portfolio manager and head of trading at Barometer Capital Management, discussed Gildan and other stocks in an interview with BNN Bloomberg.

The third-quarter results, reported on Nov. 5, 2026, fell short of the company's own expectations, Gildan said. The company did not specify the reasons for the shortfall in its release. Gildan is a Montreal-based manufacturer of apparel, including T-shirts, underwear and socks. It reports its financial results in U.S. dollars.

Share Price Drops Sharply

The sharp drop in Gildan's share price reflects investor concerns about the company's performance and its reduced outlook for the remainder of the year. The stock's decline was one of the largest single-day drops for the company in recent years. The revised guidance implies a significant slowdown from previous expectations.

The new revenue range of US$5.4 billion to US$5.5 billion is well below the prior low end of US$6 billion, while the new adjusted EPS range of US$3.70 to US$3.80 is far below the earlier US$4.65 to US$4.75. Gildan's third-quarter profit more than doubled compared with the same period a year earlier, but the results still missed the company's expectations. The adjusted profit also rose sharply year over year, yet the market reacted negatively to the guidance cut.

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The company's shares were down C$15.32 at C$45.12 in mid-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange following the announcement. The 25 per cent decline was one of the steepest for Gildan in recent memory. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.