Gildan Activewear Shares Plunge 25 Percent After Q3 Miss and Full-Year Guidance Cut

Gildan Activewear shares fell 25 percent after the Montreal-based company reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations and significantly lowered its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. plunged 25 percent in early trading on Thursday following a disappointing third-quarter financial report and a substantial reduction in full-year guidance.

The sharp decline occurred on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where the Montreal-based clothing manufacturer's stock dropped by C$15.32 to settle at C$45.12 in mid-morning trading. This significant drop in share price reflects investor disappointment over the company's performance, which fell short of market expectations. The company, which keeps its primary financial records in U.S. dollars, reported a net income of US$259.4 million for the third quarter. This figure translates to US$1.40 per diluted share for the period.

Also read Gildan shares tumble 25% after third-quarter results disappoint; cuts full-year guidance

Gildan Activewear Quarterly Net Sales Rise

This result marked a notable improvement from the US$120.2 million profit, or 80 cents per diluted share, recorded during the same quarter a year ago. Net sales for the quarter also saw a substantial increase, totalling US$1.47 billion. This represents a significant jump from the US$910.6 million in net sales reported in the third quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.54 per diluted share from continuing operations in its latest quarter.

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This adjusted earnings figure compares to an adjusted profit of US$1.00 per diluted share a year ago, indicating operational efficiency improvements. Despite the strong quarterly performance and sales growth, the company issued a pessimistic outlook for the remainder of the financial year. Gildan now expects full-year revenue to fall in the range of US$5.4 billion to US$5.5 billion. This new guidance represents a significant decrease from previous expectations, which had targeted the low end of US$6 billion to US$6.2 billion.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year are now projected to be in the range of US$3.70 to US$3.80. This downward revision contrasts sharply with earlier guidance, which had forecasted earnings between US$4.65 and US$4.75 per share. The divergence between the strong quarterly results and the weak annual guidance suggests unforeseen challenges or cost pressures emerging later in the year.

Gildan Activewear Lowers Full Year Guidance

The stock reaction was immediate and severe, with the 25 percent drop highlighting the market's sensitivity to downward revisions in long-term outlooks. The company's primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange uses the ticker symbol TSX:GIL. Investors and analysts are now closely watching to see if these guidance cuts reflect temporary headwinds or deeper structural issues within the apparel manufacturing sector. The significant gap between current guidance and previous projections has raised concerns about future profitability and operational stability.

While the third-quarter results showed resilience in net sales and adjusted earnings, the full-year outlook points to potential margin compression. The market's negative response indicates that future earnings potential is being re-evaluated in light of the new, lower guidance. Gildan's performance in this period underscores the volatility that can accompany earnings releases when future expectations are significantly adjusted. The company will likely face scrutiny regarding the specific factors driving the revised annual projections in upcoming communications with investors.