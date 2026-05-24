Gig Work Opportunities and Economic Benefits in Canadian Soccer World Cup

Temporary job opportunities pop up in Toronto and Vancouver during the FIFA World Cup, allowing soccer fans to earn extra cash while boosting businesses' staffing levels.

Canadian soccer fanatics have a chance to experience one of the sports premier events in person this year as the FIFA World Cup comes to North America.

For some people, the tournament also means an opportunity to earn some extra cash. The tournament is set to run from mid-June to mid-July and will feature matches in Toronto and Vancouver. Running an event of this size requires manpower, and that means temporary job opportunities are popping up ranging from security to venue co-ordinators to food and beverage services and beyond.

Not to mention many small businesses will be beefing up staffing levels to accommodate the influx of soccer fans.

"If (someone) is not able to afford a ticket to attend, at least they can go work and still be a part of it," said Danny Murrell, founder and CEO of Harrison Staffing. Harrison Staffing will be working the Canada Soccer House fan destination at Torontos Harbourfront Centre during the World Cup. The company is primarily filling bartender roles, along with some bussers.

Murrell said Harrison Staffing started taking applications in April to fill between 100 and 150 roles for the event, adding there was a "steady influx" of applicants for FIFA-related opportunities. **"The demographic is of course young, predominantly more males. They e excited to be part of it," Murrell said.

**The increased interest in gig work is not only because of higher living costs, but also the lower barrier to entry with the proliferation of digital platforms, said Karyn Xiong, people business partner at Employment Hero Canada. Beyond the World Cup, summer in Canada brings other opportunities for gig work at large events and festivals such as the Calgary Stampede, Osheaga music festival in Montreal or Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto.

Stacy Yanchuk Oleksy, CEO of Money Mentors, said she is seeing people seeking out side gigs as a way to supplement living expenses.

"There's two sides to the equation when it comes to a budget. One is of course expenses and the other is income. You can only cut so far into your budget before you have to make some other changes. So adding income can certainly help the household," she said.

With gig work becoming more available, Xiong said employers may need to look at updating employment contracts with strict no outside work clauses that "don fly in todays reality.

" According to Xiong, employers need to be more flexible in terms of how they work with employees to ensure they can kind of balance the two. "I think employers need to be more cautious about how they're managing income when employees have external income from gig work. They need to take care of that and make sure they don't owe tax on that income," she said.

World Cup organizers have touted the potential economic benefits of the event; FIFA estimated up to $940 million in economic output for the Greater Toronto Area, while the B.C. government last year said the event would generate more than a billion dollars in tourism in the five years after the games





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