The article discusses the changes in Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) rates in June 2022, with MCAN Financial leading the category and WealthONE tied for the best two-year and three-year rates. It also mentions the promotional rates offered by banks and fintech companies.

The Bay Street Financial District next to the CN Tower in Toronto in August, 2022. GICs have become a little more rewarding, especially for people who are willing to lock in before rates change again, writes Jimmy Nguyen.

In June, the clearest changes are not in everyday savings accounts, where the best offers remain promotional and temporary, but inhas risen to 3.65 per cent from 3.60 per cent at the end of last month, with MCAN Financial now leading that category instead of Achieva Financial and Saven Financial. The best two-year rate has climbed to 3.90 per cent from 3.85 per cent, with MCAN Financial and WealthONE now tied for first place.

Further out, the best three-year GIC rate is little changed at 3.90 per cent, compared with 3.93 per cent last month, with MCAN Financial and WealthONE also tied at the top. The best five-year GIC has climbed to 4.10 per cent from 4.05 per cent, with WealthONE still alone in first place.tell a steadier story heading into the summer.

Bank of Montreal continues to lead the promotional market at 4.65 per cent for four months, followed by 4.60 per cent offers from Simplii Financial for five months and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for three months. Once the promotional period ends, rates fall sharply. Standard savings rates, by contrast, are unchanged, with Saven Financial still at 2.85 per cent and Oaken Financial at 2.80 per cent.

Notably, Royal Bank of Canada’s promotional savings rate offer of 4.60 per cent for three months has ended. Fintechs are part of this market too, though often with extra conditions. Neo advertises up to 3.0 per cent on its savings account, but you need a balance of at least $20,000 to get that rate.

Meanwhile, KOHO advertises up to 3.5 per cent through its paid subscription plan.also remains useful, especially as borrowers and savers continue to watch where fixed rates settle. The best three-year fixed mortgage rate is at 3.94 per cent, and the best five-year fixed mortgage rate at 3.99 per cent.is 4 basis points lower than the best three-year fixed mortgage rate, while the best five-year GIC is 11 basis points higher than the best five-year fixed mortgage rate.

A saver can earn a higher return on a five-year guaranteed deposit than some homeowners pay to borrow. For savers, the takeaway in June 2026 is fairly simple. The market is not suddenly becoming more generous across the board, but GICs have become a little more rewarding, especially for people who are willing to lock in before rates change again





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Gics Rates Promotional Offers Standard Savings Rates Royal Bank Of Canada Mortgage Rates Fixed Mortgage Rates Five-Year GIC Five-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate

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