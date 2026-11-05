Ghana praises Carney for challenging rigged global system as Canada plans Africa envoy

Ghana President John Mahama thanked Canada for pushing reforms to a global financial system he says traps African nations in debt and climate crises, as Ottawa confirms it will appoint a new Africa envoy.

Ghana's President John Mahama met Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday at the Commonwealth summit in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, where he praised Canada for challenging what he called a rigged global system that traps African countries in debt and climate chaos.

The meeting happened during the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Canadian officials also confirmed Ottawa will appoint a new Africa envoy, a post left vacant since June. Canada has a favourable disposition towards the Global South, Mahama said as he met Carney. Developing countries pushed for financial reforms at the summit.

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Canada Pushes for Global Financing Reform

Canada has for years called for changes to financing rules for developing countries, many of which face high interest rates and crushing debt loads. Many smaller island countries in the Caribbean and South Pacific are also hit harder and more often by natural disasters. Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau co-led a United Nations project that advocated reforms to how the World Bank and others extend financing to countries.

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The goal was to free up capital that countries could invest in climate-resilient hospitals and schools. Carney has called for reforms to multilateral development banks and used the G7 summit in Alberta last year to announce funding for those institutions to bring in private capital for education and climate adaptation. Ghana now faces its worst economic crisis in a generation, due in part to its debt structure and the effects of climate change on major crops like cocoa.

These trends have contributed to coups and instability in other parts of West Africa. Mahama said Africa has been talking about the rigged global system, where Africa borrows more expensively. Africa contributed the least to the climate crisis, four per cent, yet faces some of the worst crises caused by climate events and must borrow at a higher rate to deal with those fallouts.

Carney Advocates Multilateral Cooperation

Mahama told Carney he is quite vocal on issues to do with the breakdown in multilateralism and the rise of unilateral actions by some nations. He added that Canada has borne the brunt of some of the strongest tariffs. Carney made a widely publicized speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January. In it, he urged smaller countries to band together to limit coercion by superpowers.

Ghana is among many African states calling for a more equitable multilateral system and for the United Nations to be restructured so rich western countries share more power with other nations. Global Affairs Canada says Ottawa will ultimately appoint a special envoy for Africa.

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The new role was part of the Trudeau government's Africa Strategy, which called for Canada to shift its policy for the continent away from a focus on foreign aid and toward more economic engagement and trade with the continent's young population. The Trudeau government delayed the Africa strategy for years, issued it without a news conference days before an election call, and provided no new funding for it. In 2022 the Indo-Pacific strategy came with a $2.3 billion pledge.

Canada to Appoint New Africa Envoy

Last December, as experts warned Canada was losing influence on a continent where it used to have stronger ties, the Senate foreign affairs committee urged the Carney government to clarify its stance on Africa. Officials testified last week to the committee in response to that report. Cheryl Urban, who leads the Africa branch of Global Affairs Canada, confirmed a continental envoy will be appointed, though she was not sure when.

We are currently reviewing it but we will have an appointment, she testified in French, adding that the government is looking for someone with a background in business and trade. Mahama said Canada should work to restore the reputation it built on the continent decades ago through the work of the former aid agency CIDA and as a major lender to African countries. Canada has had a very favourable opinion in Ghana.

I think that there are things we can do to build back up, he said. The two leaders met as Canada faces pressure to deepen economic ties with Africa and to define its role on a continent where other powers have expanded their influence.