Ghana praises Canada at Commonwealth summit as Ottawa confirms new Africa envoy

Ghana's president thanked Canada for pushing reform of a global financial system he calls rigged against Africa, as Canadian officials confirmed a new Africa envoy will be appointed.

Ghana's president publicly thanked Canada this week for pushing to fix what he called a rigged global system that keeps African countries trapped by debt and battered by climate change.

The praise came as Canadian officials confirmed Ottawa will appoint a new special envoy for Africa, a post left vacant since June. President John Mahama made the comments Tuesday as he met Prime Minister Mark Carney at the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda. Canada has for years called for reforms to financing rules for developing countries, many of which face high interest rates and crushing debt loads.

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Canada Favourable Disposition Towards Global South

Canada has a favourable disposition towards the Global South, Mahama said during the meeting. He said Africa has been talking about the rigged global system, where Africa borrows more expensively. Africa contributed the least to the climate crisis, four per cent, yet faces some of the worst climate fallout and must borrow at higher rates to deal with it. Smaller island countries in the Caribbean and South Pacific are also hit hard and more often by natural disasters.

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Developing countries advocated for financial reforms at the summit. Mahama told Carney he was quite vocal on issues to do with the breakdown in multilateralism and the rise of unilateral actions by some nations, adding Canada has borne the brunt of some of the strongest tariffs. Carney made a widely publicized speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, urging smaller countries to band together to limit coercion by superpowers.

His predecessor, Justin Trudeau, co-led a United Nations project that advocated reforms to how the World Bank and others extend financing to countries, aiming to free up capital for climate-resilient hospitals and schools. Carney has called for reforms to multilateral development banks and used the G7 summit in Alberta last year to announce funding for those institutions to bring in private capital for education and climate adaptation goals.

Ghana Faces Worst Economic Crisis In Generation

Ghana now faces its worst economic crisis in a generation, driven in part by its debt structure and climate change effects on major crops like cocoa. Those trends have contributed to coups and instability elsewhere in West Africa. Ghana is among many African states calling for a more equitable multilateral system, including restructuring the United Nations so rich western countries share more power with other nations.

Mahama said Canada should work to restore the reputation it built on the continent decades ago through the work of the former aid agency CIDA and as a major lender to African countries. Canada has had a very favourable opinion in Ghana, he said, adding there are things both sides can do to build back up. Global Affairs Canada says Ottawa will ultimately appoint a special envoy for Africa, after leaving the post vacant since June.

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The role was part of the Trudeau government's Africa Strategy, which called for Canada to shift its policy away from a focus on foreign aid and toward more economic engagement and trade with the continent's young population. The Trudeau government delayed the strategy for years, issued it without a news conference days before an election call, and provided no new funding for it. The 2022 Indo-Pacific strategy came with a 2.3 billion dollar pledge.

Senate Urges Clarification On Africa Policy Stance

Last December, as experts warned Canada was losing influence on a continent where it once had stronger ties, the Senate foreign affairs committee urged the Carney government to clarify its stance on Africa. Officials testified last week to the committee in response to that report. Cheryl Urban, who leads the Africa branch of Global Affairs Canada, confirmed a continental envoy will be appointed, though she was not sure when.

We are currently reviewing it but we will have an appointment, Urban testified in French, adding the government is looking for someone with a background in business and trade. The confirmation comes months after the position was left empty, and as Ottawa faces pressure to sharpen its approach to a continent where other powers are expanding their influence.