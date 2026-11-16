The German Football Association ends its historic deal with Adidas, replacing the brand with Nike for all national teams starting in November 2026.

Germany's men's soccer team wore Adidas gear for the final time on Monday, marking the conclusion of a partnership that spanned more than seven decades. The transition occurred during a high-stakes UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion, where the German national team faced its Dutch counterparts with the top spot in Group A2 on the line. This event signaled the end of an era defined by the iconic three stripes, which had been synonymous with German soccer victories for generations.

Financial Decision Replaces Legacy Partnership

The German Football Association (DFB) chose Nike as the new supplier, citing that the American sportswear giant made by far the best financial offer in a transparent and non-discriminatory tender process. This decisive move ended an association that dates back to the 1954 World Cup, when Adidas founder Adi Dassler sat on the bench beside West Germany coach Sepp Herberger. Dassler's company provided the screw-in stud boots that helped West Germany secure its first World Cup trophy, a historic moment that cemented the brand's legacy in German sports history, even though the invention of changeable studs is credited to shoemaker Alexander Salot in 1949.

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Historical Dominance Under the Old Brand

Adidas equipped the German national side for every major triumph in the decades that followed, including World Cup titles won in 1974, 1990, and 2014. The brand's influence extended beyond the men's squad, as Germany's women's team also wore Adidas gear while capturing World Cup championships in 2003 and 2007. The continuity of this partnership created a strong visual identity for the national teams, with players wearing kits bearing the German colors and the slogan 'One of 83 million,' which referenced the country's population and unified the fans behind the squad.

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Immediate Impact on Coaching Staff and Players

The sudden change in supplier creates an immediate logistical challenge for head coach Juergen Klopp, who must now source alternative headwear for his next game in charge after wearing the Adidas-branded cap during the Monday clash. The switch affects all personnel within the German soccer ecosystem, as the DFB is now forced to defend the new contract, which is set to run until 2034. Critics of the deal have questioned the necessity of ending such a deep-rooted relationship, but the federation maintained that the financial terms provided by Nike were superior to any other offer received during the selection process.

Next Steps in the UEFA Nations League

As the DFB prepares to implement the new kit for upcoming fixtures, the national team must continue its campaign in the UEFA Nations League without the familiar visual branding of its long-time partner. The match against the Netherlands on November 16, 2026, served as the symbolic farewell to the Adidas era, with players like Nathaniel Brown, Brajan Gruda, Derry Scherhant, and Kai Havertz competing in the final games under the old supplier. The federation now shifts its focus to the operational and marketing aspects of the new partnership with Nike, aiming to maintain the team's competitive edge in future international tournaments while adapting to the new commercial reality.