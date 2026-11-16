Germany's national soccer team concluded its seven-decade partnership with Adidas during a Nations League victory over the Netherlands, marking the final match before Nike assumes sponsorship duties in 2025.

BERLIN - Germany's men's soccer team wore Adidas gear for the last time on Monday as their association of more than 70 years officially ended.

American sportswear giant Nike is poised to take over next year, closing a historic chapter in German sports history. Germany defeated the Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin's Olympiastadion in their Nations League showdown to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The victory provided a fitting backdrop for the final moments of the Adidas era, as the national team celebrated on home soil.

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Germany coach Jürgen Klopp wore his usual Adidas cap with the German colours and the slogan "One of 83 million" referencing the country's population. He'll likely be forced to find another cap for his next game in charge, as the new partnership with Nike begins shortly after. Nike's takeover caught many by surprise when it was announced in March 2024, ending a relationship defined by decades of success.

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DFB defends Nike deal money talks

The German soccer federation (DFB) was forced to defend the deal running to 2034 from criticism - ultimately it came down to money.

"Nike made by far the best financial offer in the transparent and non-discriminatory tender process," the DFB said at the time. It ended an association going back to the 1954 World Cup when Adi Dassler - the founder of the German sportswear brand with echoes of his name - sat on the bench beside West Germany coach Sepp Herberger.

Adidas history and Miracle Bern legacy

The Germans won the trophy for the first time with Dassler's company's screw-in stud boots, a technological innovation that changed the game. Dassler did not invent the boots with changeable studs, as many believe, but the company's marketing and engineering made them famous. German shoemaker Alexander Salot came up with that idea and registered his invention with the German patent office on Aug. 30, 1949.

But they did help West Germany beat Hungary in the 1954 World Cup final, a moment known as the Miracle of Bern. Dassler's company went on to supply German soccer with its gear ever since, cementing a bond between brand and nation. It was worn when West Germany and then the reunified country won another three men's World Cup titles in 1974, 1990, and 2014.

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Women team success and Nike transition

Germany's women's team also wore Adidas gear as it won two World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007, extending the brand's legacy. The transition to Nike represents a significant shift for the federation, which now looks to a new era of global commercial partnerships. Fans and players alike are adjusting to the change, remembering the iconic status Adidas held in the development of German football culture.

The final match in Berlin served as a symbolic farewell, blending sporting triumph with the end of a long-standing tradition. As the team prepares for future competitions, the focus shifts from historical legacy to future performance under the new sponsor.