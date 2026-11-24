TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard says more than 40 Canadian companies could supply parts for Canada's new submarine fleet, as negotiations continue toward contracts by the end of 2027. Canada is also joining NATO's Innovation Fund with a $100-million contribution.

The CEO of German defence manufacturer TKMS says tighter ties with Europe will give Canadian defence firms a major opportunity to expand, as the company negotiates to build Canada's new submarine fleet.

Oliver Burkhard made the comments in a recent interview at the Halifax International Security Forum. Burkhard said TKMS has agreements with more than 40 Canadian companies that could supply parts and material for the submarine project. Prime Minister Mark Carney has called it the largest procurement project in Canadian history. The project is estimated at $24 billion.

Also read TKMS CEO says Canadian defence firms benefit from tighter Europe ties on submarine project

TKMS CEO Highlights Canadian Supplier Opportunities

Operating, maintaining and repairing the replacements for Canada's aging Victoria-class submarines is expected to exceed $100 billion over two decades. Canadian suppliers involved include Seaspan, CAE, Magellan Aerospace and Irving Shipbuilding. Burkhard said those firms could also supply materials to build submarines for other countries as NATO members increase defence spending. The demand for our submarines at the moment, conventional submarines that size which Canada is also seeking, is very high, Burkhard said.

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So I expect that a new supply chain for us will also be generated, which is a benefit for us, but it is also a benefit for Canada. Carney announced in July 2026 that Canada had selected TKMS as the preferred partner to deliver up to 12 submarines, ahead of South Korea's Hanwha.

The prime minister highlighted the TKMS 212CD submarine's stealth and Arctic capabilities and said it can operate alongside NATO allies Norway and Germany, which are buying the same vessels. The Type 212CD sub will operate seamlessly alongside our NATO partners, sharing training, maintenance, parts, technology and even crews throughout their service lives, Carney said at the time.

Burkhard said having three allied nations involved in building and operating the same vessels is a strong sales pitch when he speaks to other potential submarine customers. He said Canadian firms will be in the supply chain if and when they sign up, and that a larger international partnership increases efficiency and lowers costs for all involved. Canada gets not only 12 submarines, he said.

Canada Europe Defence Ties Deepen With EU Links

It also gets infrastructure, an ecosystem which is then available for the rest of the world to buy things here for other submarine units outside Canada. Burkhard said both sides of the Atlantic recognize the increasing threats coming from Russia, and that relationships in the Western alliance, especially with a more aggressive U.S., have changed. He said he agrees with Carney's contention that so-called middle powers have to stick together.

Canada's bonds with Europe are growing stronger after the two sides signed a partnership in June 2025 to work together on security and defence. That included Canada's participation in the continent's 150-billion-euro defence procurement program, known as ReArm Europe. In the months since TKMS was selected, Ottawa and Brussels have started exploring tighter connections, including a possible associate membership for Canada in the EU.

Defence Minister David McGuinty announced Saturday in Halifax that Canada is formally becoming the 25th member of NATO's Innovation Fund with a $100-million contribution. The deal allows the 1.1-billion-euro venture capital fund to invest in Canadian startups in fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, biotech, space and communications. For Canadian innovators, that means new investment, new partnerships and access to international markets, McGuinty told reporters at the defence conference Saturday.

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Canada Joins NATO Innovation Fund And New Bank

For Canadian workers, it means good jobs in a growing industry. And for our armed forces, it means access to cutting-edge technologies and capabilities faster. Canada is also planning to gather its partners to sign onto a new Defence, Security and Resilience Bank at the end of the month. The bank will have headquarters in both Canada and Luxembourg, with Belgium, Greece, Turkey and Ukraine among the eight countries supporting the plan.

Burkhard said he does not think Canada will ever officially join the European Union, but he favours tighter bonds. I expect even more to come because Canada has a lot to offer to Europe, he said. It is a different topology. It is a different country.

It has different resources which Europe has not. Canada's negotiations with TKMS continue with a goal of having all submarine contracts signed by the end of 2027. CBC recently reported Canada may pursue breaking the submarine order into two batches, with an initial order of eight vessels and four more at a later date. Delivery of the first boats is not expected until the mid-2030s.

TKMS Warns Submarine Order Size Impacts Costs

Burkhard said Germany and Norway put a lot of effort into the submarine bid, and if Canada ends up with a smaller order, that will increase the price per unit and scale back the economic benefits. If Canada buys the full order of 12 submarines, TKMS has committed to more than $80 billion in commercial benefits that Burkhard said will be spread to suppliers across the entire country.

If it is now less than 12, then maybe this will also have a reduction on that, he said. But if it is at the end, the 12 they are aiming for, then everything will be good, but maybe in two steps, let us say.