German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius apologized for calling Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby's opposition to Ukrainian deep strikes into Russia stupid, but said he would not withdraw his criticism. The exchange at NATO headquarters exposed a rift between Washington and Europe over Ukraine's military strategy.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday that he had apologized for calling Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby's opposition to Ukrainian deep strikes into Russia stupid.

German Minister Apologizes for Ukraine Remarks

But Pistorius said he would not withdraw his criticism of Colby's position. The testy exchange occurred on Tuesday at the NATO alliance's Brussels headquarters, exposing a rift between Washington and Europe over Ukraine's military strategy of trying to take the fight inside Russia. The war has lasted nearly five years since Moscow's invasion. Speaking to Politico, Pistorius said: In hindsight, I actually think the choice of words was inappropriate, and I didn't really think it was appropriate even shortly after.

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He explained that he used an unfortunate turn of phrase as a non-native speaker at a news conference. I shouldn't have done that, Pistorius added. Pistorius said he called Colby on Wednesday to discuss the incident. I apologized for my choice of words, but I also made it clear, and he sees it the same way, that we simply have different views on the matter, Pistorius told Politico.

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Colby had criticized Kyiv for long-range strikes into Russia at a meeting of the so-called Ramstein Group of Ukraine's military backers. That meeting discussed how to supply more arms ahead of the winter as Russia steps up hits on civilian infrastructure.

Colby Questions Effectiveness of Deep Strikes

Colby said: While the public conversation focuses on the spectacle of deep strikes designed to incur pain on the Russian population, our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia's advances on the front line. Ukrainian deep strikes, especially targeting infrastructure such as commercial warehouses of Wildberries, the Russian equivalent of Amazon, might serve to harden the Russian population's resistance, Colby said.

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon or Colby on the apology. Asked at a news conference whether he shared Colby's position, Pistorius said that criticizing strikes like that in Russia to destroy strategic military and military-used targets was quite a stupid thing. Instead of criticizing that, we should rather criticize and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on energy, water, and heating infrastructure in Ukraine, Pistorius said, speaking in English.

This exchange took place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the European Council building in Brussels, where Pistorius spoke with the media as he arrived for a meeting of EU defense ministers, according to AP Photo/Virginia Mayo. Meanwhile, other news in Canada included a manslaughter charge laid after an altercation resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man, according to IHIT, and snow and ice expected to stick around with cooler weekend temperatures.

Canadian News and Local Incidents

One person was taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a Calgary apartment building, and one person died and another was hospitalized after a head-on crash near Leduc. Saint John received a $17 million boost to combat homelessness. A Winnipeg eatery was named among the best new restaurants in Canada, and a jury denied Ron Cyr's request for early parole eligibility. An influencer showed off a blind dog's tarot reading skills with viral results.

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Three people were displaced after a Bellagio Drive house fire, and a Gapyeong monument honoured Canadian soldiers who fought in the Korean War. There were no changes to core cadet programming after cancellation emails, according to the defence minister. A new federal digital transformation chief said he took the job for $1 a year, and questions arose about what The Children's Place filing for bankruptcy means for Canadian customers. Doctors also discussed what IBD is and how they treat it.

International Stories and Climate Talks

France probed actor Depardieu and author Houellebecq over alleged gang rape, and Canadians Pereira and Michaud led pairs after the short program at the Finlandia Trophy. Pete Rose was posthumously pardoned by Trump after baseball's career hits leader was reinstated by MLB. Fluffy rabbits and a dark past drew tourists to a Japan island, while northeastern Florida was under flood threats from storms that have devastated coastal communities.

UN climate talks were slammed by activists and leaders as fossil fuels went unmentioned in a draft agreement. Astronomers observed a huge puffy star engulf a smaller companion. These stories are part of the broader news cycle on November 20, 2026, at 11:12 a.m. EST. The core news remains the apology by Pistorius and the differing views on Ukraine's deep strikes.

Differing Views on Ukraine Strategy

Colby's criticism at the Ramstein Group meeting highlighted concerns that such strikes might not be effective. Pistorius countered that criticism should focus on Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.