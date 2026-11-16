Gerard Depardieu drops appeal and accepts sexual assault conviction, issues apology

French actor Gerard Depardieu said he is dropping his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set and will accept an 18-month suspended sentence, issuing a deep and sincere apology.

French actor Gerard Depardieu said Monday he was dropping his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set and will accept the 18-month suspended sentence.

The 77-year-old also issued an apology as his appeal trial had been scheduled to open Monday in Paris. I was found guilty, Depardieu said in a written statement. He added that he hears it and accepts the sentence. I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered, he said in the statement released Monday.

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Depardieu Accepts Suspended Sentence

Depardieu was convicted in May 2025 of groping a 54-year-old set decorator and a 34-year-old assistant during the filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters) in 2021. He received an 18-month suspended prison sentence in a case widely seen as a post-#MeToo test for the country's film industry. The court also ordered Depardieu, one of the most prominent figures in French cinema for decades, to pay both accusers a total of 29,040 euros (US$32,350) in fines.

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His name is also to be listed in the national sex offender database. On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humour. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences. But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did, Depardieu wrote.

I have come to understand that I belonged to a world that no longer exists, he added. I have therefore decided to withdraw my appeal. The comments contrast with the actor's statements during the trial last year, when he had strongly denied the accusations. He acknowledged using vulgar and sexual language on the film set and grabbing the set dresser's hips during an argument, but denied that his behaviour was sexual.

New Legal Proceedings Loom For Actor

Depardieu is expected to face other legal proceedings soon. In 2018, actor Charlotte Arnould accused him of raping her at his home. An investigating judge in August 2025 requested that the case go to trial and a Paris appeals court is to decide next week whether it will proceed. For more than a half-century, Depardieu was a towering figure in French cinema, known for his commanding physical presence and versatility.

In recent years, his behaviour toward women has come under renewed scrutiny, including after a documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea. Images from the case showed Depardieu arriving with his lawyer Jeremie Assous to face trial over the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021 in Paris on Monday, March 24, 2025.

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The statement issued Monday marks a shift from his earlier denials and confirms he will not continue to contest the conviction. If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, resources are available to support people in crisis. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety. The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres website has a comprehensive list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling.