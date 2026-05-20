Georgia U.S. Senate Runoff, Governor Nominations

In Georgia, the race for U.S. Senate is set for a June 16 runoff, with neither candidate receiving over 50% of the vote in the primary to avoid a run-off. Meanwhile, in the gubernatorial race, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms secured the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, setting up a November election where she aims to take a seat that has eluded her party for more than two decades.

ATLANTA (AP) — Derek Dooley will compete against Rep. Mike Collins for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in a June 16 runoff, as neither received at least 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary to win outright.

Collins, 58, represents a district east of Atlanta. Dooley, 57, is a lawyer and former football coach running for office the first time. Candidate Rep. Buddy Carter, 68, did not qualify for the runoff.

The winner of the runoff will face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, 39, in November. Ossoff is the only Democratic senator in the country seeking reelection this year in a state that President Donald Trump won in 2024





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Georgia U.S. Senate Runoff Keisha Lance Bottoms Democratic Republican President Donald Trump Jon Ossoff Gubernatorial Nomination

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