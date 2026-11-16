Georgia Student Survives 8th Floor Fall Through Window

Kristin Sargent survives a dramatic fall from an eighth-floor apartment in Georgia after dancing to Miley Cyrus. New footage reveals the terrifying 911 call and her friends' shock at her survival.

College student Kristin Sargent survived a harrowing incident after falling through a window on the eighth floor of her residence. The event occurred on the night of September 26, transforming a routine celebration into a life-threatening emergency that shocked her peers and family. Sargent, a finance and marketing major, had been enjoying a night out with friends when the accident took place inside her five-bedroom apartment. The sudden nature of the fall has drawn significant attention due to the extreme height involved and the miraculous outcome of her survival.

Celebration Turns Dangerous For Student

The evening began with high spirits as Sargent and her companions gathered to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs football team victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. The group had spent time drinking at a bar during the game before returning to their apartment to continue the festivities. As the night progressed, the mood shifted from joy to terror when Sargent was dancing in the living room. Witnesses reported that she suddenly disappeared through an open window on the eighth floor, plummeting down to the ground below.

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911 Call Reveals Shocking Details

Newly released footage of the initial 911 call provides a visceral account of the moment friends realized what had happened. The caller, speaking in a state of panic, informed emergency dispatchers that their friend had just fallen out of an eighth-floor window. She recounted seeing Sargent all the way down to the street level, expressing disbelief at the severity of the drop. The caller explained that they had been dancing to Miley Cyrus when the accident occurred, noting that the glass door was up but the window screen was down, which offered no protection against the fall.

Physical Evidence And Witness Statements

Upon closer inspection of the scene, officers discovered blood on the cushion of the bench where Sargent had been standing. One of the armrests on the bench had also broken off, suggesting a struggle or sudden movement prior to the fall. Sargent's roommate, still in shock, provided details about the window configuration to the responding officers. Despite the injuries sustained, Sargent was conscious and able to communicate with first responders and her friends upon rescue, defying expectations of a fatal outcome.

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Friends Express Gratitude And Awe

Family and friends reacted with profound emotion to news of Sargent's survival, describing her as resilient and strong. Her father shared quotes from Sargent, who told a friend, Hey, I'm alive. I can't believe it, while processing her multiple broken bones. One friend remarked that Sargent was just a beast and believed she was the one most likely to come back from such an injury. Another peer echoed these sentiments, stating she would have died from the fall but expressing awe at Sargent's ability to survive and remain conscious.

Investigation Into Apartment Safety

The management of the apartment complex stated they are cooperating fully with officials to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fall. Investigators are examining the window mechanisms and the physical evidence found at the scene to understand how the accident unfolded. The incident has raised questions about safety protocols in high-rise student housing, particularly regarding open windows and screen integrity. Authorities continue to review the case as Sargent focuses on her recovery from serious physical trauma.