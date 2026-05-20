Georgia Republicans in Heated Campaign for Governor and Senate Runoffs in Midterm Elections

With the recent primary elections in Georgia, Republican and Democratic candidates are gearing up for competitive runoff races for governor and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. The Senate runoff will feature former college football coach Derek Dooley and Rep. Mike Collins against each other, with Rep. Buddy Carter having been eliminated from the race. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson are neck-and-neck in the Republican primary for governor. Keisha Lance Bottoms secured the Democratic nomination.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans will keep duking it out among themselves as they head toward a runoff to pick their candidates for governor and U.S. Senate in the battleground state after Tuesday's primary failed to produce outright victors.

The Senate runoff will feature former college football coach Derek Dooley and Rep. Mike Collins, while Rep. Buddy Carter was knocked out of the race. The winner will go up against Democratic Sen.

Jon Ossoff in one of the most closely watched campaigns in the November midterm elections. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson advanced to the runoff in the Republican primary for governor, extending their bruising and expensive campaign battle.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms clinched the Democratic nomination on Tuesday. With about a month to go until the June 16 runoff, Republicans will spend more time and money competing among themselves before they turn their attention to their Democratic opponents in key races





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Georgia Republicans Elections Runoff Governor U.S. Senate Trump Collins Dooley Carter Doug Collins Keisha Lance Bottoms Georgia Governor's Race Georgia Democrats Burt Jones Rick Jackson Derek Dooley Mike Collins Political Corruption Donald Trump's Sons First Family Capital Hill Control Ossoff Carter Collins Keisha Georgia Prizefighter Keisha Georgia Democrats Gender Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance Bottoms Endorsement Keisha Lance Bottoms Nomination

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