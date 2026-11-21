George Russell set the fastest time in final practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, edging out Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris amidst a wheel-grazing incident with Max Verstappen.

George Russell established himself as the early favorite for pole position at the Las Vegas Grand Prix by recording the fastest lap time during the session's final running. The Mercedes driver outpaced his teammate Kimi Antonelli by a significant margin, delivering a strong performance in the only dry track conditions available this weekend. Russell's quick time places him at the top of the leaderboard as the field prepares for Saturday's crucial qualifying session in Sin City.

Practice Results and Grid Penalties

Russell secured the top spot ahead of Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, who finished nearly a second slower in the same machinery. McLaren's Lando Norris rounded out the top three, demonstrating competitive pace against the Mercedes duo. The session highlighted the tight competition at the front of the grid, with Russell setting a benchmark that his rivals must surpass to challenge for the front row.

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Antonelli faces a hurdle on the starting grid despite his strong practice performance. He will serve a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his allocated engine parts quota. This penalty will impact his qualifying strategy and starting position, potentially forcing him to fight through the pack to secure a desirable spot for the race start. The penalty adds an element of unpredictability to the front-grid order.

Incident Between Russell and Verstappen

A dramatic moment occurred at Turn 14 when George Russell and Max Verstappen exchanged tyre rubber while battling for position. Verstappen overtook Russell approaching the corner, prompting Russell to attempt an undercut maneuver beneath the Red Bull. The contact forced both drivers to be summoned by the stewards for investigation into the incident, raising questions about racing boundaries at the high-speed Las Vegas street circuit.

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Max Verstappen expressed frustration with the maneuver, stating that Russell pushed him into the barriers during the duel. The Red Bull driver claimed he was forced into a defensive position that compromised his stability and race line. This confrontation has added tension to the rivalry as both drivers look to secure their best results in the upcoming grand prix weekend.

Russell also lodged a formal complaint to his pit wall, questioning the handling of the incident. He asked his race engineer, Marcus Dudley, if he had reviewed the replay of Verstappen's move. Dudley confirmed that the team saw Verstappen cut in front, describing the exchange as fun but intense. Russell's calm radio transmission contrasted with the heat of the on-track battle.

Verstappen Struggles and Final Classifications

Max Verstappen finished only sixth in the session, trailing Russell by 1.3 seconds. The Red Bull driver struggled with the handling of his car throughout the entire one-hour practice window. His inability to match the pace of the Mercedes drivers highlighted potential issues with the Red Bull setup for the street circuit conditions.

Charles Leclerc delivered a solid performance for Ferrari, finishing in fourth place. His teammate Lewis Hamilton secured eighth position, providing Ferrari with reasonable confidence as they head into qualifying. The Ferrari drivers showed consistency, maintaining a gap between themselves and the slower midfield pack.

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Qualifying Details and Next Steps

Qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to begin at 8pm local time on Saturday. This converts to 4am GMT on Saturday morning for international viewers. Drivers have limited opportunities to refine their car setups before the session, making practice performance a key indicator of qualifying potential.

The teams will use the overnight break to analyze data and prepare for the critical qualifying session. Russell's pace sets a high bar for the rest of the field, with Verstappen needing to resolve handling issues to challenge for pole. The incident with Russell adds a layer of scrutiny to the stewards' decisions, which will influence race strategy for all front-grid contenders.