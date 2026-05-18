Geopolitical Tensions, U.S. Market Structure Legislation Alleviate Risk-Off Move in Crypto Markets

Geopolitical tensions triggered by Iran-related developments led to a broader risk-off move across crypto markets, causing a significant drop in digital asset investment products. However, some specific digital assets recorded meaningful inflows, cushioning the market's downward movement. US crypto market structure legislation was seen as mitigating the broader risk offset, mitigating investor concerns. This report comes from CoinShares, highlighting the selective exposure strategy of crypto investors.

This comes as geopolitical tensions tied to Iran-related developments triggered a broader risk-off move across crypto markets, according to a new CoinShares report. According to CoinShares, the data suggests that investors are increasingly looking beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum for selective exposure rather than fully exiting digital assets .

CoinShares linked the broader outflows primarily to renewed geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Iran-related developments. It triggered institutional de-risking across crypto investment products. CoinShares said developments tied to U.S. crypto market structure legislation appeared to 'cushion the broader risk-off tone'. It noted that 11 individual digital assets still recorded meaningful inflows during the week.

Digital asset investment products recorded $1.07 billion in outflows last week, led by nearly $1 billion leaving Bitcoin products





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Crypto Investment Products Iran-Related Developments U.S. Crypto Market Structure Legislation Coinshares Geopolitical Tensions Risk-Off Movement Digital Assets Selective Exposure Strategy Outflows Inflows

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