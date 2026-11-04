General Stewart Legion Launches Poppy Campaign for Centennial Year

The General Stewart Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Lethbridge is conducting its annual poppy drive to honor veterans while celebrating the organization's upcoming 100th anniversary.

The General Stewart Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion has initiated its annual poppy collection campaign across Lethbridge as Remembrance Day approaches. This year holds special significance for the local chapter, which is preparing to mark a major milestone by celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2026.

Poppy Campaign Drives Local Support

Volunteers have placed donation boxes at various businesses throughout Lethbridge to collect funds for veteran support programs. Les Androkovich, an executive committee member of the General Stewart Legion, noted that the community response has been positive with residents wearing poppies again. The collected donations directly benefit veterans residing in the Lethbridge area by purchasing medical equipment and supplying essential items they may need.

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Celebrating 100 Years of Service

The organization is commemorating its 100th anniversary in 2026, a date that marks a century of service both nationally and locally. Pat McIntosh, a long-time member and volunteer, emphasized the profound impact the Legion has had on the community over the last century. She explained that the local chapter predates the modern Legion structure, having been founded in 1917 as a chapter of the Great War Veterans Association before the national Legion was established in 1926.

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Preserving Historical Legacy

McIntosh highlighted that the core mission to support and honor veterans has remained consistent since the early days of the organization. She credited the current operations to the vision of early veterans who recognized the need for such support systems. The modern membership is actively working to involve more people in these efforts to demonstrate the unseen work done within the community.

Upcoming Remembrance Services

Residents are encouraged to participate in the official ceremonies scheduled for November 11. The events will take place at two primary locations: the cenotaph and the Lethbridge Trade and Convention Centre. These services serve as a focal point for reflection and celebration of the contributions made by past and present military personnel.