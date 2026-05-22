General Manager Jerry Adams reflects on his tenure with the Buffalo Sabres and looks forward to the next chapter

Jerry Adams, the former general manager of the Buffalo Sabres, reflects on his time with the team and looks forward to the next chapter. He discusses his pride in the success the team had and the plan he implemented to ensure sustainable success. He also acknowledges the mistakes he made and looks forward to learning from them.

It's my hometown and I grew up as a Sabres fan. I was sitting in the oranges with my dad as a kid. I understand what the team means to the fan base in Buffalo, and I'm just so proud to see the success it had.

I spent 16 years in the organization. I got hired by Darcy Regier and Lindy Ruff and started in player development back in 2009. A native of Clarence, NY, I became the team's general manager in 2020 and built much of the roster that finished atop the Atlantic Division on 109 points.

It was me who pulled the trigger on the deals of We had to really come up with a plan on how we were going to set up the organization for sustainable success. What I'm really proud of is that we came up with a plan and stuck to it. You know, draft, develop, retain, and when we were really young, we let those players get the reps. Don't block their development.

And then when the team was ready to be more mature, make some strategic trades and sign some UFA guys. Despite the fruits of our labour blooming this spring, I concede that my reign was filled with the mistakes, the kind I hope to learn from in my next job whenever that may come





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