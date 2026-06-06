Gender Pay Gap Persists Among Toronto Professors, Study Finds

A new study reveals that female professors in Toronto earn significantly less than male counterparts, with a 12 percent pay gap even after adjusting for rank and discipline. Factors include bias, disciplinary segregation, and heavier teaching loads for women.

Female professors at post-secondary schools in Toronto earn significantly less than their male counterparts, a disparity that persists even when accounting for factors such as rank, experience, and discipline.

According to a recent study by the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT), the gender pay gap among full-time professors in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) stands at approximately 12 percent, meaning that for every dollar a male professor earns, a female professor earns only 88 cents. This gap is even wider for racialized women and those with intersecting marginal identities.

The study, which analyzed salary data from universities including the University of Toronto, York University, and Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University), found that the gap has remained relatively stable over the past decade, despite increased awareness and institutional commitments to equity. Experts attribute the pay gap to a combination of factors, including unconscious bias in hiring and promotion processes, gender differences in negotiation behavior, and the devaluation of female-dominated academic disciplines.

For example, female professors are disproportionately represented in lower-paying fields such as education, social work, and nursing, while men dominate higher-paying fields like engineering, computer science, and business. However, even within the same departments, women often earn less than their male colleagues.

Dr. Sarah Thompson, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Toronto and co-author of the study, explains: We found that women are less likely to be hired into top-tier research universities, and when they are, they are often promoted more slowly. Additionally, women tend to have heavier teaching and service loads, which reduces time for research and grant writing, further hindering career advancement. The pay gap also reflects broader societal patterns of gender inequality.

Women, particularly those with children, often face career interruptions or reduced hours, leading to lower cumulative earnings. Institutional policies, such as parental leave and flexible work arrangements, can mitigate these effects, but their implementation varies widely. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these disparities, with women bearing the brunt of childcare and domestic responsibilities, leading to decreased research productivity and increased stress. Despite these challenges, some institutions are taking steps to address the gap.

For instance, the University of Toronto has implemented a salary equity review process and has committed to transparent reporting of salary data by gender. However, critics argue that such measures are insufficient without systemic change to hiring, promotion, and tenure practices. Dr. Maria Hernandez, a professor of gender studies at York University, emphasizes the need for proactive policies: We need to move beyond simply identifying the problem.

Universities must set targets for achieving equity, provide mentorship and sponsorship opportunities for women, and hold leadership accountable for progress. The study concludes by recommending that institutions conduct regular pay equity audits, eliminate gender-based salary disparities, and implement inclusive hiring practices. As the conversation around gender equity continues to evolve, the findings serve as a reminder that even in academia, a bastion of progressive ideals, the glass ceiling persists.

The researchers hope that by shedding light on these disparities, they can catalyze meaningful change. The full report, titled 'Gender Pay Equity in Ontario's Universities', is available on the CAUT website. It underscores the urgent need for action, not only for the benefit of female professors, but also for the students they mentor and the broader society they help shape





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