New research reveals only 18% of Gen Z want to build AI skills. A Wharton professor explains why younger workers fear professional stigma and skill atrophy.

A new survey highlights a significant paradox in the modern workforce where Gen Z employees demonstrate high adoption of artificial intelligence but show minimal interest in mastering it. Only 18% of Gen Z workers stated a desire to build or improve their AI capabilities, according to data released Thursday by Seramount. This stands in stark contrast to older generations who are much more eager to upskill in this rapidly evolving domain.

Generational Divide In AI Skill Development

While 58% of Gen Z employees use AI in their current roles, this figure is nearly identical to the 60% adoption rate among baby boomers. In comparison, 63% of millennials and 67% of Gen Xers also utilize these tools. However, the enthusiasm for learning differs drastically. Thirty-six percent of millennials, 46% of Gen Xers, and 43% of baby boomers want to sharpen their AI skills. Seramount defined Gen Z as workers aged 29 and younger, identifying the generation with the longest careers ahead of them as the least motivated to advance in this area.

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Professional Risk And Stigma For Younger Workers

Jessica Reif, an assistant professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, argues that using AI is riskier for younger employees who have not yet established their professional standing. Younger workers are considerably more concerned about what using AI might say about their own abilities. Twenty-two percent of Gen Z employees worry that using AI could lead others to question their skills, compared with 10% of millennials and Gen Xers and just 8% of baby boomers. Only 27% of Gen Z employees feel comfortable acknowledging their use of AI for a work task, compared with between 47% and 53% of their older colleagues.

Research conducted by Reif and her co-authors Richard Larrick and Jack Soll supports these concerns. In four experiments involving more than 4,400 participants, employees described as receiving help from AI were perceived as less competent, less diligent, and lazier. A senior employee who uses AI has a more substantial record of results that can offset doubts about their effort or ability, but an early-career employee does not have that record yet. Consequently, others might weight their AI use more heavily when evaluating them.

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Efficiency Doubts And Trust Deficits

Beyond concerns about their professional reputation, younger workers appear less convinced of the benefits of using AI in the first place. Only 30% of Gen Z employees believe AI helps them work more efficiently, compared with roughly half of their older colleagues. Additionally, 41% believe it improves the quality of their work, compared with 56% of Gen Xers. Some 69% place greater trust in work completed without AI than in AI-assisted work, highlighting a deep-seated skepticism among the youngest cohort.

These attitudes are reinforced by broader studies on long-term development. A poll of 1,572 Americans aged 14 to 9, released in April, found that 80% believe using AI tools is very or somewhat likely to make learning more difficult for them in the future. Among employed Gen Z respondents, 48% believe the risks of AI in the workforce outweigh its benefits, compared with 15% who believe the opposite. This perspective creates a dilemma where workers need to demonstrate ability with AI while also proving what they can do themselves.

Corporate Support And Future Implications

Younger employees' attitudes toward AI may also reflect the environments in which they are being asked to use it. Only 27% of Gen Z respondents in Seramount's survey said their organization provides support to help them integrate AI into their work, compared with 38% of millennials and 43% of Gen Xers. Younger employees were also the least comfortable seeking help from colleagues on how to use AI tools, with only 18% saying they felt comfortable doing so, compared with 34% of baby boomers. This lack of institutional support exacerbates the fear of being judged for inadequate performance, as 48% of employees worry about being judged for not using AI enough at work, according to a report from the London School of Economics' Inclusion Initiative and consulting firm Protiviti.