Gen Z and the Rise of Digital Minimalism in Canada

Young Canadians are increasingly rejecting smartphone dependency and social media in favor of digital minimalism to combat digital exhaustion and improve their mental well-being.

In recent years, a growing number of young Canadians have begun to consciously distance themselves from the all-consuming nature of modern technology. This movement, known as digital minimalism , involves a deliberate effort to reduce the reliance on multi-functional devices such as smartphones and the pervasive influence of social media platforms.

For Generation Z, the demographic spanning from mid-adolescence to the late twenties, this shift is often a reaction to growing up in a hyper-connected environment. Many in this group describe their experience as being inundated by a relentless stream of information, akin to a 'fire hose' of notifications, social pressures, and the expectation of immediate responsiveness.

This constant state of connectivity has led to a phenomenon described as digital exhaustion, where the boundary between academic, professional, and personal life vanishes, leaving individuals feeling drained and overwhelmed. By opting for a more intentional approach, these young adults are attempting to reclaim their time and mental space from algorithms designed to maximize engagement at any cost. The biological and psychological toll of this lifestyle is a primary driver for the move toward minimalism.

According to neuroscience experts, such as Emma Duerden from Western University, the human brain is simply not evolved to handle a perpetual connection to the global internet. The mental strain is particularly evident in students who have used web-connected devices since early elementary school, often starting as early as the third grade.

Research suggests that adhering to recommended screen time limits—generally less than two hours per day for those under seventeen and less than three hours for adults—is strongly linked to improved mental health, lower stress levels, and a general sense of higher well-being. By consciously limiting their digital intake, young people are attempting to protect their psychological health from the pitfalls of endless scrolling and the artificial comparisons fostered by social media platforms, which often lead to anxiety and a distorted sense of reality.

Practical applications of digital minimalism vary among individuals, ranging from minor adjustments to radical lifestyle changes. For some, like Priscilla Ojomu, a law student at the University of Leicester, the journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic. As social interactions shifted entirely online, the habit of doomscrolling began to severely impact her mental health. In response, she made the decision to delete high-engagement apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

Rather than completely abandoning technology, she adopted a strategy of intentionality, using tech-use audits to monitor her habits and purging any application that consumed excessive time without providing genuine value. This disciplined approach has allowed her to balance the rigorous demands of law school and volunteering while maintaining meaningful, focused connections with others in her life, proving that productivity and mental clarity are possible when one controls the tool rather than letting the tool control them.

For others, the only solution is a complete hardware downgrade. Gavin MacNeil, a nineteen-year-old from Ottawa, took the bold step of trading his smartphone for a basic flip phone and deleting all social media accounts entirely. MacNeil reflects on his previous life as one lived in an artificial world where applications were designed specifically to steal time and attention.

While the transition was not without its difficulties—requiring him to relearn how to make voice calls instead of sending instant messages and utilizing physical maps for navigation—the results have been profoundly positive. He reports feeling a sense of calm and presence that was previously unattainable in the era of the smartphone.

By viewing these analog skills as 'superpowers', MacNeil exemplifies a trend where young people find liberation in the limitations of older technology, discovering a broader, more vibrant world that exists beyond the glow of a high-resolution screen





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