Gavin Webb awaits $7051 remaining from FIFA for World Cup tickets. The Coquitlam fan won the Visa presale and sold seats officially, but payments stalled despite billions in revenue.

Gavin Webb, a resident of Coquitlam, is currently locked in a dispute with FIFA regarding unpaid funds from the resale of World Cup tickets. Webb secured his initial access through a Visa presale lottery in October, a process that allowed a select group of fans to purchase tickets before the general public. He went on to attend seven matches hosted at BC Place in Vancouver between June and July, an experience he describes as unforgettable and a lifelong memory.

Webb utilized the official FIFA Fan marketplace to sell twelve of his tickets to other supporters. The total revenue generated from these transactions exceeded $11,000. Under the terms of the sale, FIFA was obligated to remit the proceeds to Webb within sixty days of the tournament's conclusion. However, after the initial window closed, Webb began receiving conflicting communications from the organization about the status of his payment.

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Payment Delays and Conflicting Communications

After the sixty-day period expired, Webb initiated contact with FIFA to inquire about the missing funds. He was informed by representatives that the organization was processing a high volume of requests and had historic payments to settle, urging him to exercise patience. Despite this assurance, the money did not arrive. In September, FIFA deposited only $4,000 into Webb's bank account, leaving a significant portion of the earnings unaccounted for.

The remainder of the debt stands at $7,051.06. Webb reports engaging in dozens of phone calls and extensive email correspondence with the sports governing body. He noted that customer service agents frequently contradicted themselves, sometimes claiming full payment had been made, only to later reverse that statement. At other times, FIFA confirmed they had his banking details, only to email him shortly after claiming the information was incorrect and blocking the transfer.

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Formal Claim and Organizational Response

Last month, Webb filed a formal claim notice to escalate the matter. FIFA has acknowledged receipt of this legal document, but the organization has not yet released the outstanding funds. CTV News contacted FIFA's media relations team to request a comment on the delays and the alleged errors in payment processing. As of the deadline for this report, no response had been received from the international football federation regarding Webb's case or the broader issue of pending payouts.

Webb expressed frustration with the handling of the situation, particularly given the scale of FIFA's financial gains during the tournament. He criticized the organization for making billions of dollars while seemingly neglecting the obligations to individual fans who participated in the official resale program. He described the disparity between the corporation's wealth and its treatment of a single fan as unjust and contrary to the spirit of the event.

Public Appeal and Fan Experience

By going public with his story, Webb aims to draw attention to his specific case and to support other individuals who may be experiencing similar financial setbacks with FIFA. He wants to reassure those affected that they are not alone in their struggles to recover funds owed. Webb characterized his situation as a modern David and Goliath struggle, emphasizing his determination to continue fighting for the money he is legally entitled to receive.

Despite the financial dispute and the stress of dealing with the organization's payment delays, Webb retains positive memories of his time at the World Cup. He admitted that he did not enjoy soccer significantly six months ago, but the experience of attending the games in Vancouver has changed his perspective. He stated that receiving the remaining balance of his earnings would only enhance his passion for the sport and his appreciation for the tournament.