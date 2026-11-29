Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna misses another overtime shift despite strong third-period assist. Coach Jim Hiller cites veteran preference and practice needs for the No. 1 pick.

Rookie forward Gavin McKenna did not receive an overtime shift during the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. This exclusion continues a recurring pattern for this year's No. 1 overall pick under first-year head coach Jim Hiller. The 18-year-old native of Whitehorse has yet to take an overtime shift this season over five opportunities.

Coaching Strategy and Roster Decisions

Hiller addressed the media after the loss, explaining the rationale behind the lineup choices. He stated, "If he was on, like we've seen him on in the last few games prior, maybe that might be a different story." The head coach emphasized that the team was not worried about McKenna's status, asserting that he would eventually get on the ice.

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Hiller noted that he did not think McKenna or any other player was really dancing out there tonight. Consequently, the coaching staff decided to go with the veteran guys for the critical final moments of the game. This decision highlights a deliberate preference for experienced players in high-pressure situations.

The 18-year-old forward recorded a primary assist on Darren Raddysh's power-play goal at the 6:18 mark of the third period. This assist gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at that specific moment in the game. It remains his most significant offensive contribution in the closing stages of the match.

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Game Timeline and Scoring Details

McKenna only received one shift in the third period following his assist. The Penguins tied the game in the final minute before winning in overtime. The winning goal came thanks to a score from Hendrix Lapierre, who capitalized on the extended period to secure the victory for Pittsburgh.

McKenna was also on the ice for John Tavares' power-play goal in the second period. This second scoring event further demonstrated his involvement in key plays during regulation time. His presence on the ice contributed to two different power-play goals during the contest.

The rookie received 14 total shifts and 12:50 of playing time on Saturday. This ice time reflects his active role despite the exclusion from overtime. The coaching staff managed his minutes carefully while still allowing him to participate in crucial defensive and offensive transitions.

Development Goals and Practice Focus

Hiller explained that the team is trying to protect McKenna's development curve. He stated, "He'll get his opportunity," indicating that the absence from overtime is temporary. The coach wants to give him more three-on-three reps during practice to build his confidence and skills.

Hiller admitted that three-on-three situations have not been a primary focus in practice recently. He expressed a desire to get McKenna some specific reps in these scenarios. The team has focused on various other aspects such as forechecks, offensive-zone play, defensive-zone coverage, and neutral-zone strategies.

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The head coach emphasized that these specific skills will be addressed later. He believes that when McKenna does get the opportunity, he will get some reps and see if he can feel comfortable with the format. This approach suggests a long-term developmental plan for the young forward.

Season Statistics and Team Context

Over 28 games this season, McKenna has seven goals and 10 assists. He holds an average ice time of 13:57 per game. These statistics reflect his consistent playing time and offensive contribution throughout the early part of the season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs sit seventh in the Atlantic Division with a 10-14-4 record. This standing places them in a competitive but challenging position within the conference. The team is looking to improve its standing through consistent performance and player development.

The Maple Leafs will return home to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. This upcoming match provides another opportunity for McKenna to demonstrate his skills. The team will likely continue to balance veteran leadership with the development of its young core.

The situation surrounding Gavin McKenna's overtime shifts remains a topic of discussion among fans and analysts. Hiller's commitment to protecting the rookie while maintaining a competitive edge defines the current strategy. Observers will watch closely to see when the next three-on-three opportunity arises.