Mason Gauthier makes NHL history with four hat tricks in a single calendar month, tying the game late against the Blues and ending a 10-game scoring streak.

On Tuesday night, the Anaheim Ducks secured a dramatic victory against the St. Louis Blues, marking a historic milestone for forward Mason Gauthier. The 22-year-old Swedish winger became the first player in National Hockey League history to record four hat tricks in a single calendar month during this contest.

Gauthier Seals Historic Achievement in Thriller

Gauthier opened his scoring account just one minute into the second period, finding the net to tie the game at 2-2. The momentum shifted when the Blues responded with two goals of their own, but Gauthier quickly answered with a power-play goal to claim his second score of the evening. With less than a minute remaining and St. Louis leading 7-6, he wristed the puck past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. This decisive strike completed his hat trick and narrowed the Ducks' deficit to a single goal in the final moments of regulation.

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Extends Scoring Streak to Ten Consecutive Games

With this performance, Gauthier has now recorded a point in ten straight games. This achievement makes him the first player to reach this milestone since Teemu Selanne, who scored in eleven consecutive games for the then-Anaheim Mighty Ducks during the 1997-98 season. The current modern NHL record for consecutive games with a point stands at thirteen, a mark set by a previous league icon.

Earlier in the week, Gauthier had already joined elite company. Last Sunday, he became only the third player in league history, alongside Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, to achieve a similar four-hat-trick feat within a month. Additionally, earlier this month he made history as the first NHL player to record three hat tricks in a ten-day span to start a calendar month.

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Statistical Breakdown and Career Trajectory

Born in Sweden but raised in Arizona and Michigan, Gauthier has accumulated twenty-one goals and eight assists, totaling twenty-nine points through his first twenty-one games of the 2026-27 season. Over three full NHL seasons, he has recorded eighty-two goals and sixty-one assists, resulting in one hundred and forty-three points across one hundred and eighty regular-season games.

The Ducks currently hold an eleven-win, ten-loss, and one-overtime-loss record, standing at eleven points above .500. While the provided source text contained conflicting data regarding their second record line, the team remains in a competitive position within their division as they continue to leverage Gauthier's offensive prowess.

Team Impact and Future Outlook

Gauthier's ability to perform in high-pressure situations has become a cornerstone for the Ducks this season. His consistency in the offensive zone, highlighted by four hat tricks in a single month, provides a significant advantage for the coaching staff. As the team continues its 2026-27 campaign, his performance will likely dictate the pace and outcome of several upcoming fixtures.

The historical significance of Gauthier's current run places him firmly in the conversation for major league awards. His blend of speed, skill, and clutch scoring has drawn attention from analysts and fans alike. The Ducks will aim to maintain this momentum, relying on Gauthier's leadership and statistical dominance to secure further victories in the latter half of the season.

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As the month concludes, Gauthier's name is now permanently etched into NHL record books. His achievement surpasses previous benchmarks set by legendary players and demonstrates a level of consistency that is rare in professional hockey. The Ducks' success in their recent matchups, including the tight game against St. Louis, is directly correlated with his ability to generate offense at critical junctures.

Looking ahead, the challenge for Gauthier will be maintaining this high level of production over the remainder of the season. While four hat tricks in a month is an extraordinary feat, sustaining point production in ten of twenty-one games is equally impressive. The team will look to build on this foundation, using Gauthier's hot streak as a catalyst for a stronger second-half performance.