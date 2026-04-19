Gatineau Prepares for River Level Peak Monday Amidst Ongoing Flood Watch

Gatineau, Quebec is on high alert as river water levels are expected to peak on Monday. Officials are monitoring the situation closely, with no immediate evacuation orders issued, but residents are advised to prepare for potential flooding. An estimated 164 buildings and 41 roads are at risk.

Gatineau, Quebec is closely monitoring its rivers as water levels are projected to reach their highest point on Monday. City officials provided an update on Sunday, indicating that while flooding is a concern, evacuations are not currently recommended.

Mayor Maude Marquis-Bissonnette stated that an estimated 164 buildings and 41 roads are at risk of inundation. She advised residents to prepare for potential water infiltration into their homes, emphasizing the importance of being ready for such an eventuality.

The situation is attributed to a combination of melting snow and recent rainfall, as reported by the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board. Minor flood levels have already been surpassed in areas between Pembroke, Ontario, and Carillon, Quebec, with the possibility of major flooding looming in the coming days.

While Gatineau braces for these potential impacts, other communities in Quebec are already implementing evacuation measures. For instance, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, situated along the Coulonge River, has seen evacuations underway. In the nearby village of Fort-Coulonge, Mayor Pierre Cyr described efforts to build sand dykes along a main street and protect the sewage system by covering manholes with sand.

He characterized the flood situation as manageable, though nearing historic levels, and expressed hope of avoiding significant damage as the rate of water rise slows. Environment Canada had previously issued rainfall warnings for western Quebec, forecasting up to 25 millimeters of rain over the weekend, though these warnings have since been lifted.

However, Mayor Marquis-Bissonnette cautioned that flooding remains a threat, particularly as river levels are expected to stay elevated for the next two weeks. She acknowledged the dynamic nature of the situation, noting that temperature fluctuations can influence weather patterns and, consequently, flood risks.

Gatineau has established four sandbag pickup locations, including at Lac Beauchamp Park, where larger vehicles like flatbed trucks are now permitted for easier access. The city continues its vigilant watch to mitigate the impact of rising waters on its infrastructure and residents.

The ongoing efforts highlight the community's preparedness and proactive response to the environmental challenges posed by the current weather conditions. The collaborative efforts between municipal authorities and residents are crucial in navigating this period of heightened flood risk and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.





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