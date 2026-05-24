Gatineau group launches petition after NHL bars Canadiens watch party

A group based in Gatineau, Quebec has launched a petition after the National Hockey League barred organizers from hosting watch parties for Montreal Canadiens' playoff games in a local arena.

A group based in Gatineau , Quebec has launched a petition that has drawn thousands of signatures in less than 24 hours, after the National Hockey League barred organizers from hosting watch parties for Montreal Canadiens ' playoff games in a local arena.

The group, led by event organizer and president of Impératif français, a group dedicated to the promotion of the French language and culture, obtained broadcast rights from TVA Sports, the exclusive French-speaking broadcaster of the NHL in the playoffs, and started to sell hundreds of tickets, with the proceeds to be donated to a local cause related to mental health. However, the league pulled the plug on the event, citing that the Ottawa Senators have an 80-kilometre territory where other teams cannot be promoted.

The citizen's petition is asking the league to reconsider its decision, and let Gatineau's Habs fans experience the playoff fever that has overtaken Montreal. More than 4,000 people have since signed the petition, many expressing their disappointment at not being able to show support for their team in the way they'd hoped.

The organizers are now asking Canadians across the country to join the petition, and support the Gatineau people in their right to gather in their arena to cheer for the last Canadian team still in the playoffs. The Habs are currently pushing forward through the NHL playoff series, with Montrealers proving they can cheer on their favourite team from anywhere.

The Ottawa Senators have stated that they will not comment on the matter, as it is a National Hockey League issue. The organizers claim that they have since sought the necessary authorization from the NHL, but it appears that authorization will not be given for subsequent games of the series. The fact that they're not able to get together and cheer for a team of their choice is unacceptable for the organizers.

The Habs lost Game 2 in overtime to the Hurricanes, tying the East final series 1-1





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