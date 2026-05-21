Gasoline Prices, Falling Sales Pressure Small Businesses Amid Job Cuts, Rising Costs

A BofA analysis reports that gasoline spending growth by small businesses jumped almost 31% in April from a year ago. Weak sales, rising fuel and insurance costs, and labor shortages are causing these businesses to struggle. Bank of America Institute analysis indicates that small business profitability slid 1.3% in April from a year earlier. Rising gas prices are affecting finances and operations, leading to job cuts and hiring slowdowns. Ybarra, an Etsy seller, reported struggling with rising shipping costs and declining sales. She is considering discounts and second jobs to stay afloat. These challenges have the potential to impact half of US employment, further straining the US economy.

Gasoline spending growth by small businesses jumped almost 31% in April from a year ago, according to a BofA analysis. Factors like weak sales, rising fuel and insurance costs are causing small businesses to struggle.

A food truck owner named John Berl confirmed this, stating that the rising prices are affecting everything, including delivery charges, consumer products, and event costs. According to an analysis from the Bank of America Institute, small business profitability slid 1.3% in April from a year earlier. Sales are declining, and labor shortages and high prices are also contributing to the challenges these businesses face. One Etsy seller, Ybarra, reported struggling with higher shipping costs and declining sales.

Employees are bringing on fewer staff ahead of their busy season to manage expenses as gas prices continue to rise. These factors could have a ripple effect on the US economy, considering smaller firms account for almost half of US employment. The author suggests reading the latest personal finance news for more insights and guidance on managing finances during these challenging times. To get the latest news, please click on the link provided in the text





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Small Businesses Gasoline Prices Business Spending Sales Decline Labor Shortage High Prices Etymology News Personal Finance News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada's inflation rate accelerates to 2.8% as Iran war pushes up gasoline pricesThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

Five Canadian companies offering exposure to rising iron, gold and silver pricesWe are looking for Canadian royalty and streaming companies offering asset-light exposure to rising metal prices

Read more »

Income required to buy a home in Ottawa increased $3,000 in AprilThe income required to buy a home in Ottawa increased more than $3,000 in April, as mortgage rates and rising home prices impacted home affordability.

Read more »

Inflation rises to 2.8% in April thanks to higher gas prices: StatCanOTTAWA — Higher gas prices driven mainly by the war in Iran pushed the annual rate of inflation up to 2.8 per cent in April, Statistics Canada said Tuesda

Read more »