Regular gasoline prices have dropped 28 to 31 cents per litre over three weeks, with the national average at 150.1 cents per litre. Diesel also fell to 228.7 cents per litre, but winter demand may limit further relief.

Gas prices across Canada have fallen by about 28 to 31 cents per litre over the past three weeks for regular unleaded fuel. The national average for regular gasoline now sits at 150.1 cents per litre.

That is just eight cents higher than the average before the U.S. first struck Iran on Feb. 28. Firaz Khan works in Ottawa but frequently travels to Toronto to visit his family. He said falling gas prices are providing some much-needed relief. It is a better feeling to know that in a months time I will not be spending as much as I used to, he said.

Also read Canada Gas Prices Fall to 144.4 Cents per Litre as Global Oil Demand Drops

Gas Prices Fall As Election Nears

Because it was over 500 bucks a month to see my family, so it really bit my wallet. Dan McTeague is president of Canadians for Affordable Energy. He attributes the decline in part to the U.S. midterm elections. He also points to market expectations that a Democrat-controlled Congress will limit the Trump administrations war in Iran.

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The conflict had initially contributed to a spike in fuel prices. The futures market looks at headlines and potential down the road. They do not necessarily deal with the real physical market that is prompt or spot prices, McTeague said. They look at what the price might be in a month or two at the point of delivery.

On that basis alone, we are seeing markets give back a lot of the so-called war premium, the tension that was there that had been building up for the past eight or nine months. Gas prices fell by about 10 cents per litre the day after the U.S. midterm election.

Combined with the federal governments suspension of the excise tax on gasoline and the seasonal switch to cheaper winter-blended fuel, the national average for regular gasoline now sits at 150.1 cents per litre. That is just eight cents higher than the average before the U.S. first struck Iran on Feb. 28. Diesel prices have also fallen. The national average now sits at 228.7 cents per litre.

Diesel Prices Face Winter Pressure

That is a drop of about 34 cents from a month ago. But the relief may be short-lived for diesel users. Diesel prices typically rise during the winter months as refineries balance production of diesel with demand for home heating oil.

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The likelihood of diesel coming down is limited by the reality that probably starting next week, we are going to see not just here in Canada, but in the northern hemisphere around the world, temperatures starting to sink, McTeague said. And with that, greater demand for furnace oil and for heating oils. So, this is probably about as good as good as it gets for diesel. There is better news for Canadians who rely on regular gasoline.

McTeague expects prices to continue falling for at least another week. Another decrease of eight to 10 cents per litre is possible by this time next week. This, of course, barring any kind of unforeseen geopolitical event, he said. If a strike takes place in Iran or in neighbouring nations, you could see prices reverse themselves.

Middle East Tensions Could Reverse Drops

McTeague added that the market is closely watching for any signs of escalation in the Middle East. Such escalation could quickly undo the recent declines. For now, drivers like Khan are enjoying the savings while they last. He said he plans to use the extra money for other expenses.

He hopes the lower prices stick around through the holiday season. Experts note that even with the recent drop, gas prices remain volatile. They can change quickly based on global events and supply chain issues. A pump at a gas station is seen in Toronto, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. The Canadian Press image by Keito Newman.