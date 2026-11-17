The Liberian-flagged tanker GAS HUSKY sank in the Black Sea off Bulgaria on Nov 17 2026 after alleged drone attacks. All 19 crew members were rescued safely.

The Liberian-flagged gas tanker GAS HUSKY sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The vessel was struck by four drones, according to the rescued captain, causing the ship to go under water approximately 50 nautical miles from the shore.

All 19 crew members aboard the GAS HUSKY were successfully rescued and flown to the port city of Varna. The Defense Ministry of Bulgaria confirmed that the Filipino nationals underwent medical checks and were found to be in good health following the incident.

Also read Somali-flagged cargo ship sinks in Black Sea off Bulgaria, all 12 crew rescued

Critical Details of the Incident

The GAS HUSKY was traveling from Alexandria, Egypt, to the Romanian port of Midia when it disappeared from radar shortly after midnight local time on November 17, 2026. The emergency buoy on the vessel was activated at 8:02 a.m., sending a distress signal indicating that the ship was sinking.

The Defense Ministry of Bulgaria reported that the sinking occurred about 50 nautical miles, or nearly 60 miles and 100 kilometers, off the coast. The incident has sparked an immediate investigation into the cause of the disaster, with no official confirmation released to the public as of the morning briefing.

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Escalating Threats to Shipping Routes

This event marks the second merchant ship to sink off Bulgaria's coast in just two days. The GAS HUSKY, owned by a Greek entity, is the latest casualty in an unprecedented series of attacks on commercial shipping in the western Black Sea over the past six weeks.

According to data from maritime.bg, over 24 days in October alone, nine cargo ships and tankers were struck by aerial or naval assets near the Bulgarian and Romanian coastlines. The frequency of these incidents has raised significant concerns regarding the safety of international maritime trade routes in the region.

Human Toll and Rescue Operations

The recent wave of attacks has resulted in severe human casualties. At least 30 sailors on commercial ships were confirmed dead or reported missing due to the ongoing hostilities in the Black Sea. The rescue of the 19 crew members from the GAS HUSKY was carried out by a Cougar military helicopter deployed by the Bulgarian Defense Ministry.

The rescued sailors were transported to Varna on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Images released by the Defense Ministry show military personnel assisting the crew as they disembarked from the helicopter. The successful rescue highlights the rapid response capabilities of Bulgarian military forces despite the dangerous environment.

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Future Implications for Maritime Trade

The sinking of the GAS HUSKY follows closely on the heels of other major incidents in the region. Not far from the site of Tuesday's incident, another vessel was attacked, and all 12 of its crew members were also saved in a separate rescue operation. These events underscore the escalating risks facing the shipping industry in the Black Sea.

As investigations continue into the specific causes of the GAS HUSKY sinking, the broader implications for global energy supplies and trade routes remain a critical concern. The recurring nature of these attacks suggests a coordinated effort to disrupt maritime traffic in the region, with significant economic and strategic consequences for Bulgaria, Romania, and their international partners.