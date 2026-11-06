Montreal families say federal budget falls short as grocery and gas costs rise

A Montreal mother of two says the federal budget offers little direct relief as grocery bills exceed $1,000 a month and the gas tax suspension is phased out.

A Montreal mother of two says the federal budget offers little direct help for families like hers, even as grocery and gas costs keep climbing.

Jamillah Jean, who lives on Montreal's West Island, had hoped for relief with groceries and gas. She said her household feels squeezed despite having two incomes. We might be a two-income household, but activities cost a lot, groceries cost a lot, gas costs a lot, Jean said. There is a definite pinch in my pocket when it comes to groceries.

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Grocery Benefit Income Thresholds Exclude Middle Income Households

What would have cost us $800 a month just a couple of years ago, now we are over $1,000. Ottawa extended a top-up to the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit that will see a couple with two children receive up to $2,570 for the year. But Jean's family income is above the threshold established for the base year 2025 at $73,592 for a couple with two children.

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I absolutely understand we come from a place of privilege in that regard, Jean said. You want to be able to make sure that the benefits help people that have a lower income. And at the same time, groceries are hitting us hard. She sees a disconnect between what is considered a middle-class income today and the reality of rising costs for families, and her salary has not kept pace.

Her 15-year-old daughter, Nahyma, is budget-savvy and finds coupons to help lower the price of her lunches, but she is finding fewer deals. Jean and her nine-year-old, Jayha, are very active in volleyball, track and soccer. The cost of gas has driven up the price of pick-ups and drop-offs. We have to figure out what we are leaving the house to do, Jean said.

Federal Gas Tax Suspension Set to Phase Out By April

We have to be really strategic in our movements in terms of how to stretch a tank of gas. A federal gas tax suspension that saves drivers roughly 10 cents per litre has been in place since April 20, and Jean would have liked that to continue. But the budget calls for the tax to be phased back in.

For a weekly fill-up for a minivan with a 70-litre tank, families saved roughly $364 a year with the tax suspension, but by April 1 it will be fully back in place. Shilpa Matade hoped there would be even more help for families coping with higher gas prices. The mother of two young girls says she often keeps the car parked to save money. I take it as little as possible, she says.

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Or we carpool. My friend and I, we share a car to go out for groceries. Other measures that could impact families' pocketbooks include a $1.5-billion investment over nine years to build, expand and renovate community recreational facilities and ice rinks across Canada. The budget also pledges free entry to Canada's national museums for people under the age of 25.

The Carney government adds $142 billion in new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability. Genevieve Beauchemin reports on a middle-class family in Montreal who say the grocery benefit isn't doing enough to help families like theirs. The budget measures come as families continue to face pressure from rising grocery and fuel costs.