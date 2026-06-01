Garden River First Nation, Batchewana First Nation, and BMI Group Announce Joint Venture to Transform Historic Mill Tower into Cultural Destination

A trilateral MOU has been signed to develop the historic 1895 Mill Tower in Sault Ste. Marie into a hotel, conference centre, and cultural destination. The joint venture between Garden River First Nation, Batchewana First Nation, and BMI Group will adaptively reuse the landmark building while honoring its significance to the Three Fires Confederacy and supporting economic and cultural revitalization.

Garden River First Nation , Batchewana First Nation , and BMI Group have announced a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a joint venture for developing a hospitality, conference, and cultural destination at the historic Mill Tower in Sault Ste.

Marie. The project will adaptively reuse the 1895 St. Mary's Paper Mill Tower, a Richardsonian Romanesque industrial landmark, transforming it into a hotel, conference centre, and cultural space. The site, located at Baawating (the rapids of the St. Mary's River), is a traditional gathering place for the Three Fires Confederacy and part of the Canal District's revitalization. Batchewana First Nation Chief Mark McCoy emphasized that the partnership honors history and creates opportunities for gathering and learning.

Garden River First Nation Chief Karen Bell highlighted the deep spiritual and cultural connection to the land, referencing ancestral stewardship and Chief Shingwauk's vision. She noted that the project supports economic development, employment, and stewardship, aligning Anishinaabe teachings with future prosperity. BMI Group CEO Paul Veldman expressed honor in partnering to return the tower to public use, noting it fits within BMI's heritage adaptive reuse portfolio.

Darrin Spence, BMI's Director of Indigenous Initiatives, called the project a milestone in Indigenous partnership and economic reconciliation, fostering prosperity for the communities





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Economic Development Heritage Conservation Garden River First Nation Batchewana First Nation BMI Group Mill Tower Sault Ste. Marie Baawating Three Fires Confederacy Adaptive Reuse Heritage Development Economic Reconciliation Cultural Destination Anishinaabe Stewardship

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