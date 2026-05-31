Garbage truck rollover on Highway 401 claims life of North York driver

A 44 year old garbage truck driver died after his vehicle overturned on the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Port Union, prompting lane closures and an OPP investigation.

A 44 year old man lost his life after a single vehicle accident involving a garbage truck on Highway 401 near the Port Union area on Sunday according to the Ontario Provincial Police .

The driver, a resident of North York, was operating a municipal waste collection vehicle when it overturned on the westbound collector lanes close to Westney Road. The crash caused the truck to tilt and tumble, throwing the driver from the cab and sending the vehicle across the highway and into the adjoining lanes. Emergency responders arrived quickly and transported the injured driver to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident created a significant disruption to traffic as the westbound collector lanes were closed for the duration of the investigation and cleanup operations. Express lanes remained open, allowing some traffic to continue while authorities worked to clear the scene. The OPP announced that all lanes are expected to be reopened later in the afternoon once the site is secured and the wreckage removed. The Ontario Provincial Police are overseeing the investigation into the cause of the rollover.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt provided an update via a social media video, stating that the crash appeared to be a single vehicle event with no other vehicles involved. He indicated that the truck's suspension and load distribution may have been contributing factors, though the precise reasons will be determined after a thorough examination of the vehicle and the road conditions at the time.

The OPP also reminded motorists to exercise caution when traveling near construction zones and to maintain a safe distance from heavy vehicles, especially on high‑speed highways such as the 401. This tragic event underscores the hazards that waste collection crews face daily as they navigate busy arterial routes while carrying heavy loads. Municipal authorities have expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and have pledged to cooperate fully with the police investigation.

They also indicated that a review of safety protocols for waste collection vehicles on major highways will be undertaken to prevent similar accidents in the future. The closure of the westbound collector lanes caused delays for commuters, but traffic flow was restored once the scene was cleared and the investigation moved to the next phase. The OPP continues to ask anyone with additional information about the incident to contact their tip line





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Highway 401 Garbage Truck Roll Over Crash Ontario Provincial Police Traffic Disruption

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