The Gapyeong Battle Victory Monument has been unveiled in Langford, British Columbia, to honor Canadian Korean War veterans. This gift from South Korea strengthens bilateral ties and ensures the sacrifices of 516 fallen soldiers are not forgotten.

The Gapyeong Battle Victory Monument was officially unveiled on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford, British Columbia, creating a permanent tribute to the Canadian soldiers who fought in the Korean War. This significant event brought together veterans, local community leaders, and a delegation from South Korea to honor the service and sacrifice of those who defended the region more than 70 years ago.

Monument Unveiling and Key Attendees

The ceremony marked the culmination of years of diplomatic and community effort to establish this physical connection between the two nations. Among the honored attendees was Pte. Edwin Adye, a Korean War veteran who expressed deep gratitude for the monument's presence on Vancouver Island. Adye noted that while other memorials exist in Canada, having this specific stone on the island carries unique personal and communal significance for local veterans.

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The event was attended by a seven-member delegation from Gapyeong County, led by Mayor Seo Tae-won. Local dignitaries also participated in the proceedings, including Langford Mayor Stew Young, members of the city council, and neighbouring municipal leaders. Songhees Nation Coun. Norman Garry Sam and Langford-Highlands MLA Ravi Parmar were present, alongside representatives from the West Shore RCMP and members of the Langford Legion.

Historical Significance of the Battle of Gapyeong

The monument specifically commemorates the Battle of Gapyeong, which was fought from April 22 to 25, 1951. During this critical engagement, soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, held their defensive position against overwhelming enemy forces. Their steadfast defense prevented a potential breakthrough by opposing troops, playing a pivotal role in the broader conflict.

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The scale of Canadian involvement in the war was substantial, with more than 26,000 Canadians serving in various capacities. Tragically, 516 of these service members never returned home, making the preservation of their memory a priority for military historians and veteran organizations. The monument serves as a tangible reminder of these losses and the strategic importance of the Canadian contribution to the United Nations effort.

Community Effort and Diplomatic Relations

The project was initiated by Claire Yoo, the former president of the Victoria Korean Community Association, who spent more than three decades building relationships with Korean War veterans and their families. Yoo chaired the local organizing committee and worked tirelessly with veterans and community representatives to bring the tribute to the West Shore. Her efforts were instrumental in bridging the gap between the local Korean community and the veteran population.

Ikseong Kim, president of the Victoria Korean Community Association, stated that bringing the monument to Vancouver Island resulted from several years of work and a desire to recognize Canadian veterans living in the region. Kim explained that the association began reaching out to officials in South Korea several years ago. After continued discussions, Gapyeong County approved the project in 2025 and generously gifted the monument to Langford.

Kim emphasized that the relationship between Canada and South Korea remains strong due to the sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers during the war. The City of Langford provided the permanent location at Veterans Memorial Park, while local businesses and organizations contributed to transporting and installing the monument. This collaborative effort highlights the enduring friendship between the two countries.

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Ensuring the Korean War Remembers Its Legacy

For Pte. Edwin Adye, the monument's most important purpose is ensuring the Korean War is remembered long after the last veterans are gone. He pointed out that the conflict is often overshadowed by other major wars in the public consciousness. Everyone remembers the Second World War and the First World War, along with their big battles, but the Korean War frequently receives less attention.

Adye has returned to South Korea several times for commemorative visits, including trips to the area surrounding the Canadian monument and the former battlefield. These visits have allowed him to reflect on the conflict and its lasting impact on both nations. He believes that the new monument will provide a more prominent place for the Korean War in Canada's military history.

The local Korean community shares this hope, aiming to change the narrative through the establishment of this permanent site. By honoring the Canadian veterans who helped defend South Korea, the community seeks to preserve the story of their shared history. The Gapyeong Battle Victory Monument stands as a symbol of the enduring bond forged on the battlefield, ensuring that the sacrifices made by Canadians are never forgotten.