Gane vs Pereira: Referee Dean Defends Stance on Illegal Blows

Referee Dean has faced severe backlash for allowing illegal blows to the back of Pereira's head during the Gane vs Pereira fight. Dean has now defended his stance, explaining that the rule should be called illegal blows to the nape of the neck, which is completely illegal.

Gane hurt Pereira with a jab early in the second round and swarmed him with punches. As Pereira dropped to the canvas, Gane landed multiple blows to the back of the head without any warning from Dean, who was the referee.

While Pereira got back to his feet, Gane finished him soon after with a vicious flurry. Dean has faced severe backlash for allowing Gane's shots to the back of Pereira's head, which have been widely deemed illegal. Pereira also holds Dean partly accountable for his loss, especially after emphasizing illegal blows to the back of the head during the rules meeting before the fight. Dean has now defended his stance while elaborating on the rule.

According to Dean, the rule should actually be called illegal blows to the nape of the neck. Dean claims the back of the head differs in MMA from boxing. Dean uploaded a video where he details the parts of the head where striking is off-limits. Dean says the nape of the neck is completely illegal.

Dean also marked a thin patch on the center of the back of the head, which is illegal, with an inch variable on each side. According to Dean, blows to the sides of the back of the head are not illegal. I can tell by some of the comments online that I owe you guys an explanation about the rules and how I refereed the fight, Dean said on social media.

First of all, all respect to both fighters, I'm talking about Gane and Pereira. Amazing fight… The rule we're talking about is the back of the head. And that's confusing because it's different than boxing. And the way we enforce this rule is, we focus on the nape of the neck, that's really what the rule should be called.

The nape of the neck or a typical junction also covers the spine. Arman Tsarukyan: Nobody in lightweight division can beat me right now





sherdogdotcom / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gane Vs Pereira Referee Dean Illegal Blows MMA Boxing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jon Jones responds to Alex Pereira’s loss against Ciryl GaneJon Jones has reasserted his status as MMA GOAT after Alex Pereira’s loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC White House.

Read more »

Pereira Blasts Referee Dean After Loss to Gane: He Should Be PunishedAlex Pereira criticizes referee Marc Goddard (Dean) for not stopping the fight after Ciryl Gane landed illegal 12-to-6 elbows to the back of his head during their UFC interim heavyweight title bout. Pereira claims he warned officials about Gane's history of dirty shots before the fight.

Read more »

Alex Pereira blasts referee Herb Dean following UFC White House defeatWhile Alex Pereira admits that Ciryl Gane rocked him in their UFC White House matchup, the Brazilian star also believes what followed deserved some closer examination.

Read more »

Jon Jones responds to Alex Pereira’s loss against Ciryl GaneJon Jones has reasserted his status as MMA GOAT after Alex Pereira’s loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC White House.

Read more »