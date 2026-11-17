Children First Canada is calling on the House heritage committee to strengthen and pass Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, with gaming platforms as a top priority for the new digital safety regulator.

Children First Canada is urging members of Parliament to strengthen and pass Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, and to make online gaming safety a top priority for the new digital safety regulator.

CEO Urges MPs To Prioritize Online Gaming Safety

Founder and CEO Sara Austin made the call Tuesday at a news conference on Parliament Hill with youth, as the House heritage committee prepared to begin its study of the bill. Austin said young people face grave harms on gaming platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft and argued the planned regulator should address them.

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There are provisions in the bill that would allow the digital commissioner to make sure these issues are addressed as soon as the bill is passed, Austin said. She said the commissioner should be making sure this is a top priority. Austin described gaming as an area where young people are highly vulnerable. The news conference took place in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

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Culture Minister Marc Miller told The Canadian Press last month there is growing concern about the social media-like aspects of online gaming. The compliance of those platforms is of concern to me, Miller said, adding that it is an area the committee will probably lean into. Asked whether the government would be open to bringing gaming under the legislation's scope, Miller said he would not say entirely.

He said that to the extent there are features of gaming, platforms have to be very vigilant in how they interact with children and allow adults, particularly predators, to interact with kids. He said some awful things are happening on certain platforms and the government needs to make sure they are compliant with the regime. Bill C-34 imposes a duty to act responsibly on the companies behind social media platforms and AI chatbots.

Bill Would Block Social Media Access For Minors

It would also force social media platforms to block access for kids under 16, though platforms could obtain an exemption if they put sufficient safeguards in place. The House of Commons heritage committee is set to hear from a number of witnesses Tuesday, including the Canadian Constitution Foundation and Kids Help Phone. They will also hear from advocate Carol Todd, whose daughter Amanda died by suicide after being targeted for online sextortion more than a decade ago.

Robyn Young, whose daughter Jorja died by suicide in April, took part in the Children First Canada press conference virtually. Young said her daughter was a victim of online exploitation on multiple social media platforms. She said her daughter found herself involved in online communities focusing on self-harm and eating disorders where members encouraged these behaviours.

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Mothers Demand Platform Accountability For Child Safety

As a mother who has had to bury my child, my question to you members of Parliament is, how many more children have to die before you pass Bill C-34, Young said. Young said she is not looking for a ban on social media. Let us face it, children will always find a way, she said. What I am asking for is that these platforms be held accountable for their content and the addictive algorithms, Young said.

The press conference was held as MPs prepared to begin their study of the Safe Social Media Act. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026. Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press.