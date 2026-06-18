In a letter to the U.S. Senate, gaming organizations call for a prohibition on sports and casino-style event contracts, arguing that prediction markets have created the largest unauthorized gambling expansion in American history. The groups criticize the CFTC's oversight and urge lawmakers to act before the CLARITY Act deadline.

In a letter dated 16 June 2026, a coalition of gaming organizations has formally urged the United States Senate to prohibit sports and casino-style event contracts offered through prediction market platforms.

The appeal comes amid ongoing debates and delays surrounding the cryptocurrency market structure tied to the CLARITY Act, a legislative effort to establish a federal regulatory framework for digital assets. The groups expressed grave concerns that over the past 18 months, without voter approval or legislative oversight, prediction markets have effectively become the largest gambling expansion in American history.

They argue that what began as niche platforms for forecasting political outcomes and entertainment events has morphed into a nationwide sports betting operation, bypassing state and tribal laws and eroding consumer protections. The letter highlights that these platforms operate under the pretense of federally regulated financial products, but in reality they offer contracts tied to the outcomes of sporting events, casino games, and other forms of gambling.

This, the organizations contend, undermines the careful regulatory frameworks established at the state level and threatens local economies that rely on legalized gambling revenue. The letter specifically calls out the Commonality Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), asserting that the agency lacks both the expertise and the infrastructure to police nationwide sports betting. The groups argue that the CFTC's mission is focused on derivatives and commodity markets, not on monitoring the integrity of sports events or protecting consumers from gambling addiction.

By allowing prediction markets to offer sports event contracts, the CFTC has effectively sanctioned a vast, unregulated gambling market that operates outside the safeguards of state gaming commissions. The coalition emphasizes that these platforms have circumvented age verification, self-exclusion programs, and responsible gambling tools that are standard in regulated sportsbooks.

Moreover, the letter warns that the proliferation of such contracts could lead to match-fixing and corruption, as the financial incentives extend beyond traditional betting channels. To address this, the gaming organizations urge lawmakers to explicitly state that sports betting falls outside the CFTC's purview and must not be offered through prediction market platforms or any other federally regulated venue.

The push for prohibition coincides with the White House's optimistic outlook for the CLARITY Act, which aims to bring clarity to crypto asset regulation and is expected to pass by its original deadline of July 4, 2026. However, the gaming groups warn that unless the Senate acts swiftly to curtail these event contracts, the gambling expansion will continue unchecked.

The letter concludes by calling for a bipartisan effort to restore the intended boundaries between financial innovation and gambling, protecting consumers and maintaining the integrity of both the sports and financial industries. This development adds a new dimension to the broader debate over cryptocurrency regulation, as policymakers grapple with the dual challenges of fostering innovation while preventing harm.

The outcome of this legislative push could set a precedent for how emerging financial technologies are treated under U.S. law, particularly in areas where they intersect with gambling and consumer protection





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