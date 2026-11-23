Lawyers for author Steven Galloway argue he deserves one of Canada's largest defamation awards, asking for $3 million to $4 million from his accuser A.B. and additional damages from three others who spread 2015 sexual assault allegations.

Lawyers for author Steven Galloway are seeking $3 million to $4 million in general, aggravated, and punitive damages from his accuser, known as A.B. , in closing arguments at his defamation trial in B.C.

Supreme Court. The claim represents one of the largest defamation awards in Canadian history. Galloway, the bestselling author of The Cellist of Sarajevo and former chair of the University of British Columbia's creative writing department, alleges that A.B. and three others spread false sexual assault allegations against him in 2015. His lead counsel Daniel Burnett told Justice Neena Sharma that A.B. knew she would cause massive wreckage to Galloway's reputation.

Also read Lawyer seeks $3M to $4M for Steven Galloway in B.C. defamation trial

Burnett said A.B. started rape allegations and then poured gasoline on them by encouraging others to spread the claims. He argued there was recklessness in knowingly spreading false allegations, which clearly establishes malice and opens the door to aggravated and punitive damages. Galloway's two lawyers began closing arguments Monday by asking Justice Sharma to punish A.B. with at least $2.5 million in damages.

Burnett said A.B. orchestrated lies to support the lies and she knew, she was tactical and it was to ensure maximum damage. He added that the conduct caused wreckage to every aspect of Galloway's life, years of suffering, and called it quite unprecedented. On Tuesday, counsel will continue by arguing for an additional rare award of special damages solely against A.B.

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Special Damages Claim For Lost Income

The claim for these special damages is expected to be millions more to represent Galloway's lost income over the past decade as well as his nullified future earning potential. Daniel Coles, Galloway's other lawyer, told the court that one expert's report found his client's lost income to date and future earnings up to the age of 70 amounted to $7.1 million, while another pegged that figure at $11.7 million.

Burnett argued the other three co-defendants should also be ordered to pay general, aggravated, and punitive damages in the form of at least $250,000 from Mandi Gray, at least $80,000 from Glynnis Kirchmeier, and $30,000 from Dana Kagis. That trio posted on social media allegedly repeating the claims that Galloway sexually assaulted A.B. Burnett noted that the total damages sought should be reduced by 25 per cent to account for several other defendants who already settled with Galloway.

Burnett argued A.B. clearly acted out of malice, as did Dr. Gray, whom he said posted repeatedly about his client as if he were roadkill. He said Ms. Kirchmeier should be penalized for blurting out in court the description of other bad acts alleged by a different former creative writing student who settled with Galloway on the eve of the trial.

Accuser Denies Spreading Lies About Galloway

A.B. did not testify and, at the start of the trial, one of her lawyers told the court she was withdrawing her defences of truth and fair comment. However, she denies the accusations that she spread lies about Galloway, with whom she had a two-year relationship. Her lawyers have told the court that she tried to kill herself twice this year because of the stress of the legal process.

Galloway was never charged with a crime but was suspended by UBC when the allegations surfaced in November 2015 and created a media maelstrom. In 2016, a former Supreme Court justice hired by UBC found that, on a balance of probabilities, it could not be established that he committed sexual assault or assault. She did find that he had sexually harassed her and committed other misconduct, which led to his dismissal that year.

Galloway launched a lawsuit against almost two dozen defendants in 2018. On Monday, Burnett argued that Justice Sharma should make a ruling that A.B.

's allegations are false, which would help toward restoring his client's reputation. Such a determination would also help his client recover any damages from Ms. Kirchmeier, who Burnett explained lives in the United States and, as such, is not typically liable for a foreign ruling unless a defamatory claim was proven to be false.

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Strategic Campaign To Leverage Accusations

Burnett also argued A.B. embarked upon a strategic campaign to leverage criminal accusations of sexual assault through as many others as she could, to spread them as far as she could. He noted that, in correspondence with other creative writing professors, A.B. said CBC News had reviewed her evidence and was intent on covering her story, which Burnett said she has admitted was not the case in earlier litigation.

He also singled out how a producer for CBC's fifth estate was copied on A.B.

's email to the university president alleging sexual assault, because she wanted the publicity to be out there, damaging his client. Closing arguments will continue this week, with arguments from A.B.

's counsel, Dr. Gray's lawyer, and Ms. Kirchmeier, who is attending law school and representing herself remotely. Ms. Kagis has not participated in the trial and has no representation. Some time in the new year, the court will hear whether A.B. can be held in contempt after Justice Sharma denied her request for an excusal from testifying in pre-trial discovery last June.

Analogous High Profile Defamation Decisions

On Monday, court heard a number of high-profile defamation decisions that Galloway's counsel said are analogous to their client's loss of reputation and income, including a 1995 Supreme Court of Canada decision in favour of a Crown prosecutor who sued the Church of Scientology. In that case, the court dismissed an appeal by the organization and affirmed that attorney S. Casey Hill be awarded $1.6 million after allegations the group had made were found to be false.

Mr. Hill had been accused of misleading a judge and breaching court orders sealing documents. Burnett said that without minimizing that, Hill still continued in his profession and became a judge, while the suffering on Steven Galloway is an entirely more devastating category.

Final submissions in the trial are scheduled through the week more than 10 years after unproven allegations were made against Galloway, prompting his firing as a professor at the University of B.C. and what the court heard was the loss of his writing career. Galloway is seen through a window as he leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at his defamation lawsuit in Vancouver.