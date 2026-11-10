Galileo musical opens on Broadway with Raul Esparza and Joy Woods

A new Broadway musical about Galileo Galilei begins previews Nov. 10 at the Shubert Theatre before opening Dec. 6, starring Raul Esparza and Joy Woods.

A new Broadway musical about Galileo Galilei begins preview performances Nov. 10 at New York City's Shubert Theatre, with an official opening set for Dec. 6.

The show, titled Galileo, stars Raul Esparza and Joy Woods and puts a rock-and-roll spin on the life of the astronomer known as the Father of Modern Science. Director Michael Mayer said he worked on the production for nearly a decade and knew instinctively that Galileo had the energy of a modern-day rock star. Historians have described Galileo as defiant, arrogant and subversive. I said, I think this should be a rock musical, Mayer said.

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Musical Reimagines Astronomer Life

He literally rocked our world. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, a co-producer of the musical, more bluntly describes Galileo as a bit of an a**hole. Tyson, director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, said Galileo's egotism, perhaps more than his research alone, led to his fall from favor with church authorities. Galileo was born in 1564 in Italy.

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From his home in Padua, under the shadow of a Catholic Church increasingly concerned with enforcing orthodoxy, he became one of the most adept users of the newly invented telescope. In 1610, based on observations with a homemade telescope, he became the first to suggest that Jupiter had moons.

After observing how light moved across Venus' surface, Galileo became even more zealous in his belief that Nicolaus Copernicus had been correct when he hypothesized in the early 1500s that the planets, including Earth, revolve around the sun. As he shared his findings, he drew the attention of Cardinal Robert Bellarmine, sometimes called the Hammer of Heretics. The cardinal made clear that a heliocentric model contradicted scripture and ordered Galileo to abandon the topic.

Church Opposes Sun Centered Model

Bellarmine is absent from the Broadway show, which introduces fictionalized church leaders. A lovelorn portrayal of one of Galileo's daughters, Virginia, played by Woods, also takes creative liberties. The real daughter was in a convent by age 13, where she became an apothecary. The production draws heavily on real events, including experiments Galileo carried out as he questioned nearly 2,000 years of accepted wisdom about motion.

Using an incline plane, he demonstrated that objects accelerate as they fall. Years later, after his first confrontation with the Roman Inquisition barred him from spreading Copernican theory, he found an ally in Pope Urban VIII, portrayed by Jeremy Kushnier. Believing he had the pope's support, Galileo published Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems. He wrote it in Italian rather than Latin so the masses could read it.

The text was supposed to present arguments for and against a sun-centric model, but Galileo drew the church's ire by including the character Simplicio, who parroted talking points used by the pope himself. That led to an abrupt rupture in his relationship with Urban VIII. He cannot help himself, said Esparza, who is making a highly anticipated return to Broadway after 14 years. I think he thinks he is smarter than everybody in the room.

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Facing the Roman Inquisition in 1633, Galileo was accused of heresy, a charge that had led others to be burned alive. He renounced his positions on heliocentrism. Church authorities banned his writings for more than 200 years and relegated him to house arrest in Tuscany, Tyson said. Had he been more politic about it, Tyson said, he might not have met the fate that he did.

Galileo Faces Heresy Trial

Galileo died in confinement in 1642, but his ideas endured and spread. Two centuries after his death, the Catholic Church lifted its ban on his works as it became irrefutably evident that the astronomer had been right all along. Tyson, Mayer and Esparza said they hope bringing Galileo's story to Broadway will prove prescient in today's political climate.

It is a man who is standing up for what is objectively true against dogmatic forces that would suppress those truths, Tyson said. This is something that we need in these times. To bring the story to life, Esparza said the production team brought on Ethan Tobman, the creative director for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, to design effects that transform the Shubert Theatre into an immersive digital starfield reminiscent of a planetarium.

It's almost vertigo-inducing, and I love that because if you're doing a show about technology, you want the audience to experience something they've never seen before, Esparza said. The business of Broadway is notoriously fickle, and figuring out which combination of subject matter and musical style will resonate can be daunting. But Galileo's life is rife with lessons about curiosity, sacrifice and compromise that Mayer and Tyson hope will move audiences.

Production Brings Story to Stage

His story is one of science history's most famous tales, Tyson said. How come this hasn't been a musical? How come no one did this decades ago?