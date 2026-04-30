Galaxy Digital Reports $216M Q1 Loss Amid Crypto Market Contraction, Stock Rises on AI Expansion

Galaxy Digital announced a $216 million net loss for Q1 2026 due to crypto market contraction, but its stock rose 5% as investors focused on its AI infrastructure growth. The firm’s crypto holdings declined from $1.67 billion to $1.36 billion, with Bitcoin and Solana as its largest exposures. Despite the losses, analysts see a 50% upside potential for GLXY stock, driven by its expanding AI initiatives.

Galaxy Digital , a prominent player in the digital assets and AI infrastructure sector, announced a significant net loss of $216 million for the first quarter of 2026.

The company attributed this financial setback to the broader contraction in the cryptocurrency market, which experienced a notable downturn earlier in the year. According to its earnings report, Galaxy Digital reported a net loss of $216 million for Q1 2026, with diluted and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) standing at $0.49. The primary driver behind this loss was the depreciation of digital asset prices, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization declined by approximately 20% during the quarter.

As of Q4 2025, Galaxy Digital’s exposure to crypto assets was valued at $1.67 billion. However, by early 2026, the value of these investments had shrunk by about 20% to $1.36 billion. The firm’s largest crypto exposure was in Bitcoin, with holdings of 6,894 BTC coins worth $431 million as of March 31. Interestingly, the value of these Bitcoin holdings has since surged to $534 million, thanks to a relief rebound in the second quarter.

Solana ranks as Galaxy’s second-largest crypto asset exposure, valued at $61 million, followed by Ethereum at $42 million. The remaining crypto tokens in Galaxy’s portfolio were worth over $130 million as of March. The rest of the firm’s crypto ventures were either in liquid investments or venture capital stakes. Despite the challenging financial results, not all news was negative for Galaxy Digital.

Analysts have identified a 50% upside potential for GLXY stock. The company confirmed that its AI infrastructure plans remain on track, bucking the broader trend of delays or cancellations of data centers across the United States. In fact, Galaxy Digital reported the delivery of the first data hall to CoreWeave and the completion of its remaining 133MW AI/IT infrastructure commitment by the end of Q2.

This positive update regarding its AI infrastructure likely contributed to a bullish sentiment among traders, as the firm’s stock (Nasdaq: GLXY) posted a 5% gain on Tuesday. Although Galaxy Digital’s stock has historically shown a strong correlation with cryptocurrency performance, it did not follow the downward trend when Bitcoin prices fell. This suggests that the company is increasingly being viewed as more than just a crypto-focused firm, as it expands its AI infrastructure capabilities.

Wall Street analysts currently maintain a ‘moderate buy’ consensus rating for GLXY, with a price target of $39.4, implying a 50% upside potential from the current level of $26.3. In summary, Galaxy Digital reported a $216 million net loss in Q1 2026, with its crypto investments declining from $1.6 billion to $1.3 billion. Despite these headwinds, the company’s stock (GLXY) surged by 5% as investors became increasingly optimistic about its AI infrastructure expansion





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