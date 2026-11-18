The GAIN Group submits a $30 million proposal to rezone 202 Harbour Road in Victoria for a new Porsche dealership and headquarters, creating up to 60 jobs and featuring sustainable design elements.

The GAIN Group is advancing plans to transform a vacant commercial site across from one of Victoria's historic shipyards into a premier automotive destination. The developer has formally requested that the City of Victoria rezone the property located at 202 Harbour Road to permit vehicle sales and rentals. This strategic move clears the final regulatory hurdles for the establishment of a new Porsche dealership and a dedicated corporate headquarters for the company.

Investment Details and Project Scope

According to the official submission presented to city council, the proposed development represents a substantial financial commitment with an estimated construction investment exceeding $30 million. The GAIN Group intends to relocate its existing operations from Audley Street in Saanich, a location situated between Cloverdale Avenue and Saanich Road, to this new, larger facility. The current dealership has operated successfully in its previous location, but this expansion marks a significant upgrade in capacity and branding visibility for the enterprise.

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The architectural blueprint envisions a modern four-storey structure with accessible rooftop areas on a fifth level. The facility will house a comprehensive vehicle showroom, a full-service automotive centre, administrative offices, and a customer café. This integrated design aims to provide a seamless experience for clients while consolidating the company's operational footprint into a single, highly visible location within the Harbour Road corridor.

Economic Impact and Employment Figures

The GAIN Group estimates that the completion and subsequent operation of the new dealership will generate between 45 and 60 new jobs for the local workforce. These positions will span various departments, including vehicle sales, technical service, and general office operations. This employment projection highlights the project's potential to contribute positively to the regional labour market, offering diverse opportunities for professionals in the automotive and service sectors.

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City planners are currently reviewing the application and are recommending that council direct the Director of Planning and Development to draft the necessary zoning bylaw amendments. The planners argue that the proposed zoning change aligns well with the city's Official Community Plan. Consequently, they have proposed that council waive the requirement for a public hearing, although this procedural decision still requires formal approval from council members.

Sustainability Goals and Infrastructure Challenges

A key component of the development plan is its adherence to environmental standards, with the project designed to meet the equivalent of LEED Gold certification. This widely recognized rating evaluates critical factors such as energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable building materials, and overall environmental impact. However, the GAIN Group has requested to bypass the formal certification process, preferring instead to have a qualified independent professional assess whether the finished building meets these equivalent requirements.

City staff have expressed support for this approach, provided that the sustainability targets are strictly maintained through rigorous professional assessment. The developers are also proposing solutions for transportation and parking, including secure bicycle parking, showers, lockers, and change rooms for employees. To support these green initiatives, the site will feature a public plaza, extensive landscaping, and a green roof to manage stormwater and improve local biodiversity.

Regulatory Hurdles and Timeline

Despite the detailed planning, the project faces specific regulatory challenges, particularly regarding parking requirements. The development includes 37 parking spaces, which is 12 fewer than the number normally mandated by city regulations. The GAIN Group argues that the inclusion of robust alternative transportation options justifies this reduction. Nearby property owners will receive formal notice before the zoning amendment is considered, ensuring that the community has an opportunity to review the proposal.

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City planners have noted that the overall design is generally consistent with the area's guidelines. However, they have raised concerns about the size of the ground-floor showroom, suggesting it could be divided into smaller commercial units if the building's use changes in the future. The vacant property has a history of approved but unrealized projects, having been previously approved for a six-storey office building in 2013 and again in 2020, both of which expired.

The rezoning application is scheduled for consideration by the Committee of the Whole on Nov. 19. Even if the proposal advances successfully, significant work remains. Revised plans and legal agreements must be finalized before the zoning amendment can be officially adopted. Additionally, the development permit will require further council consideration, marking the final step in bringing the Porsche dealership to Harbour Road.