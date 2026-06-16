Gaethje Shocks Topuria, Makhachev and Yan Capture Gold in UFC Weekend of Upsets

A rundown of a monumental UFC weekend featuring Justin Gaethje's stunning upset of Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev's welterweight title win, Petr Yan's revenge over Merab Dvalishvili, and major shifts in the pound-for-pound rankings.

The UFC delivered one of its most eventful weekends in recent memory, headlined by a massive upset that reshaped the pound-for-pound landscape. Justin Gaethje , a perennial contender who had fallen short in previous title opportunities, finally captured undisputed gold by defeating the previously unbeaten Ilia Topuria in the UFC White House main event.

Gaethje weathered an early storm and turned the fight into a brutal war of attrition, battering Topuria with leg kicks and punches until the Georgian-Spaniard's corner threw in the towel after the fourth round. The victory not only gave Gaethje his first undisputed championship but also marked one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, as Topuria had entered the bout ranked No. 2 in Sherdog's pound-for-pound rankings and was widely considered the sport's next superstar.

For Topuria, the defeat was a devastating setback that raises questions about his future trajectory. Despite his previous accomplishments, including titles in two divisions and wins over Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski, the manner of the loss may alter his career path permanently. Gaethje, meanwhile, hinted at retirement but remains the man to beat at lightweight, with a deep pool of contenders awaiting his first title defense.

The co-main event saw Ciryl Gane dominate Alex Pereira in a lopsided affair, as the French heavyweight outclassed the Brazilian kickboxer from start to finish. Pereira never got out of first gear and suffered an emphatic loss that dropped him out of the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, while Gane's performance earned him a spot at No. 6. The results underscore the volatility at the top of the sport, where former champions are vulnerable and new challengers are rising





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UFC Justin Gaethje Islam Makhachev Petr Yan Pound-For-Pound Rankings

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