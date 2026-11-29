Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot signals he will pursue alternative coalitions after talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to produce a unity agreement.

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has significantly reduced expectations for a coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following their second meeting in Tel Aviv on Sunday. The two-hour discussion concluded with Eisenkot emphasizing his commitment to existing partners rather than forming an alliance with the incumbent premier.

Meeting Outcomes Signal Strategic Shift

Eisenkot, the leader of the centre-right Yashar party, appeared to play down the prospects of a unity government with Netanyahu after the talks ended. While both men described the conversation as businesslike and focused on bridging substantial differences, Eisenkot made it clear that his path forward lies elsewhere. He told Netanyahu that he remains committed to his current partners in the bloc and invited the Prime Minister to join the administration only after it is formed.

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This stance marks a distinct departure from earlier reports suggesting a potential power-sharing agreement. The meetings followed an inconclusive election held on October 27, which left neither candidate with a clear mathematical path to power in the parliament. Netanyahu had previously offered to temporarily relinquish power in a rotation agreement, offering to serve as the second figure in a government led by Eisenkot.

Coalition Building and Seat Calculations

Israeli President Isaac Herzog recently selected Eisenkot to attempt the formation of the next government after Netanyahu's coalition lost its majority. Eisenkot is currently operating under a tight deadline, with until December 6 to form a government, although there is a possibility of a 14-day extension if necessary.

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The political arithmetic remains challenging for all major players. Eisenkot and his potential partners have secured a total of 48 seats in the 120-seat parliament. This count falls significantly short of the majority required to govern without additional support. In contrast, Netanyahu's Likud party, along with its alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, won a combined 53 seats, maintaining a narrow but viable block.

Competing Views and Political Maneuvering

Political analysts suggest that rather than allying with Netanyahu, Eisenkot is more likely to form a governing coalition with parties seeking to oust the veteran premier. To achieve this, Eisenkot has already signed coalition deals with the left-wing Democrats and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party. The combined support from these factions brings him closer to a potential majority in the Knesset.

Yair Golan, the head of the Democrats, stated after the meeting that the Israeli public stands behind Eisenkot's efforts. However, news reports from Israel's Channel 12 indicated there were no plans for further meetings between the two rivals. This rejection of immediate unity talks suggests that Eisenkot is prioritizing his current agreements over negotiations with the Likud party.

Implications for Israeli Governance

If negotiations for a unity government between Eisenkot and Netanyahu fail to materialize, the political landscape could shift toward more unconventional alliances. Eisenkot may form a coalition with support from ultra-Orthodox Jewish and Arab parties, a scenario that would fundamentally alter the current political dynamic. This possibility highlights the high stakes of the current deadlock.

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The outcome of these negotiations will have profound implications for Israel's domestic and foreign policy, particularly regarding security issues and regional stability. With neither side willing to fully capitulate to the other's demands, the formation of a stable government remains uncertain as the deadline approaches.