Conservative MP Gabriel Hardy organized Power House Day on Parliament Hill to promote physical fitness in Canada. He worked out for seven consecutive hours and encouraged people to get active.

Conservative MP Gabriel Hardy brought gym equipment onto the Hill grounds in front of the Peace Tower itself, a physical statement about what it means to put proactive health at the centre of public life.

He worked out on the lawns of Parliament for seven consecutive hours, and encouraged people to get active. This event was organized by the Canadian Health and Fitness Institute Summit on Health and Fitness and Power House Day, something he developed. Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre works out as part of Conservative MP Gabriel Hardy's Power House day on Parliament Hill on May 25, 2026, to promote physical fitness in Canada. The numbers are not subtle.

Roughly four in five Canadians do not get sufficient physical activity. That shortfall drives epidemic rates of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, mental illness, and social isolation. This highlights the importance of incorporating physical activity into daily life. By doing so, Canadians can reduce their risk of developing these conditions and improve their overall health and wellbeing.

This initiative is a step in the right direction, and it is heartening to see politicians taking a proactive approach to promoting physical activity. It is essential that politicians lead by example and prioritize their own health and wellbeing, as well as that of their constituents. This event is a great opportunity for Canadians to get active, learn about the importance of physical activity, and be inspired to make healthy lifestyle choices.

It is also a chance for politicians to demonstrate their commitment to promoting health and wellbeing in Canada. The event was well-received by the public, with many people attending and participating in the activities. The enthusiasm and energy of the crowd were palpable, and it was clear that people were motivated to get active and make healthy choices.

This event is a testament to the power of community and the impact that can be made when people come together to promote a common goal. By working together, Canadians can create a healthier and more active society, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. This initiative is a great example of how politicians can use their platform to make a positive impact on people's lives.

It is a reminder that politicians have a responsibility to promote the health and wellbeing of their constituents, and that they can do so by taking proactive steps to promote physical activity. By doing so, they can help to create a healthier and more active society, where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential





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Gabriel Hardy Power House Day Parliament Hill Physical Fitness Health And Wellness

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