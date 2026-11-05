Gabriel Degli Targets UFC Debut Finish and Demetrious Johnson Record

Gabriel Degli aims for a bonus-worthy finish in his UFC debut against Raposo. The 26-year-old Brazilian flyweight wants to emulate Demetrious Johnson and break his historic championship reign.

Gabriel Degli is preparing for a high-stakes UFC debut against Raposo with a clear message: expect a decisive finish. The 26-year-old Brazil ian flyweight enters the octagon on Saturday with a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-3. His striking and grappling arsenal includes nine knockout victories and five submission wins, showcasing an aggressive style designed to end bouts quickly.

Degli Contrasts Aggressive Style With Opponent

Degli highlighted a stark difference in fighting philosophies when speaking to the Brazilian outlet Sexto Round on Tuesday. He pointed out that his upcoming opponent, Raposo, has competed in four UFC bouts, all of which went the distance to a decision. Raposo holds two wins and two losses in the promotion, with none of those contests ending before the final bell.

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"All of his four UFC fights went to a decision," Degli stated, emphasizing his own commitment to ending fights early. He noted that his focus for this UFC debut is to step into the cage with both feet firmly established. Degli explicitly mentioned his ambition to secure a performance bonus and announce a high-profile name for his next challenge immediately upon victory.

Long Term Goals Include Breaking A Historic Record

Beyond the immediate victory, Degli has set his sights on rewriting UFC history. He intends to call out a prominent opponent if he wins on Saturday, but his ultimate goal is to capture the flyweight title. Furthermore, he aims to break the record set by former champion Demetrious Johnson, whom he views as one of the greatest legends in the sport.

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"When I win on Saturday I'll already be calling out a big name," Degli explained. He acknowledged that many observers note his physical resemblance to Johnson. However, Degli made it clear that simply becoming champion is not enough; his specific mission includes surpassing the historic achievements of the legendary Johnson to etch his own name into MMA lore.

Market Impact And Immediate Next Steps

This matchup represents a significant moment for the flyweight division, introducing a finisher with a proven track record in Brazil. Degli's confidence in securing a bonus win adds potential market value to the card, as fans often anticipate exciting finishes from fighters with his profile. The event serves as a critical testing ground for his claims of dominance against experienced UFC veterans.

The immediate next step for Degli is his fight this Saturday. A victory would not only validate his aggressive approach but also trigger his stated plan to challenge a top-tier name in the division. For Raposo, the task is to survive the early storms and potentially drag the fight into decision territory, his established mode of operation in previous UFC appearances.

Broader Context Of Divisional Dynamics

The flyweight division continues to evolve with new talents like Degli entering the fold. His comments about Johnson highlight the enduring legacy of the division's most decorated champion. As Degli prepares to debut, the focus remains on whether his 15-3 record and 14 finishes can translate to success in the UFC's premier organization against a disciplined decision-maker like Raposo.