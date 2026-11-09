Foreign ministers from the G7 nations gathered in Paris for two days of talks on unresolved global crises, including the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran tensions, energy security and artificial intelligence, amid questions about the U.S. approach.

PARIS (AP) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized democracies began two days of talks in Paris on Monday as they grapple with multiple unresolved global crises amid questions about how the U.S. is likely to face questions about whether the administration will shift its positions on the Russia - Ukraine war, the Iran conflict, energy security and artificial intelligence.

Those issues will dominate discussions among top diplomats from the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan on Monday and Tuesday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks from his plane after landing at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris on November 9, 2026 to attend the G7 foreign ministers summit.

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G7 Ministers Face U S Leadership Uncertainty

Asked about allies wanting to know what comes next after the elections, Rubio told reporters that the countries he is meeting with this week understand American politics and "they, too, have experienced divisions in government and divisions in their own system.

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" Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, whose country has faced withering criticism and insults from Trump, said it remains an open question as to how Washington will proceed. "In terms of the U.S. and its approach I will say that the president has executive powers," she told reporters in Paris. "The House and the Senate have changed leadership so it's very much a question of what the approach will be.

" Gains will affect Trump's strategy, and his first major personnel decision has installed Stephen Miller, a hard-line supporter who has advocated extreme positions on both domestic and foreign policy, as chief of staff to both friends and foes, but there has been speculation - that he has denied - that he might choose to leave the administration early to prepare for a German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) attends the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Paris on Nov. 9, 2026. Trump has floated the idea of a partnership with Europe to bring Russia's war in Ukraine to an end.

U S Envoys Seek Ukraine Russia Compromise In Abu Dhabi

The president's envoys, Steve Witkoff and son-in-law, are set to meet both Ukrainian and Russian officials in the United Arab Emirates starting Tuesday to discuss potential compromises. Rubio said postwar security guarantees for Ukraine and the rest of Europe have been a top concern for allies.

"There's been some advances made in what that architecture could look like post-conflict," Rubio said. "Nothing's been finalized yet, and maybe some progress can be made in Abu Dhabi. " German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who met separately with Rubio on Monday, said he welcomed the Abu Dhabi talks but stressed that Europe must be part of any resolution.

"I am still very grateful to the United States of America for making every effort to get the parties to the conflict to the table," Wadephul said. "But I made clear again here that Europe belongs at this table. There can be no solution without Europe, only with Europe.

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Abu Dhabi Talks Aim To End Iran Conflict Deadlock

" "I want to underline the importance of the talks," she said. "It has been some months since the parties have met … and I would like to underscore the importance of this discussion in Abu Dhabi," she said, adding that it would be critical to get "specific aspects" of a peace proposal clarified to end the deadlock over the conflict with Iran that has sent fuel prices soaring amid instability in key shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Rubio said the sides are not on "the verge of a breakthrough," while reiterating that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution. But he noted of diplomacy that "right now, it hasn't been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable but, in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic.

" Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrives for the G7 foreign ministers summit at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris on November 9, 2026. France has invited Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine to participate in some discussions. Its other priorities include Africa, China, Cuba and Haiti.

Rubio Pushes For U N Accountability And Reform

The French Foreign Ministry said there will be a meeting on Shorty after arriving in Paris on Monday, Rubio posted on X that one of his priorities would be "pushing for real accountability at the U.N.

" The comment suggested the administration would maintain its demands for reform at the United Nations. It has already withdrawn from several U.N. and other multilateral bodies imposed severe sanctions.